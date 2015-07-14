YSL names Isamaya Ffrench as its new UK Makeup Ambassador

Known for her distinctive, unique and eye-catching approach to beauty, Isamaya’s creative flair is certain to make its mark at YSL

YSL Beauté  has today announced that international makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench has been appointed as its new UK Makeup Ambassador.

Known in the industry and to her 43k+ Instagram followers  for her ability to incorporate a dose of the unexpected into her work, at just 25 years old she’s already carved out the type of career that most would envy having worked with some of the biggest photographers and designers in the world. They include Solve Sundsbo, Tim Walker, David Sims, Richard Burbridge, Tyrone Le bon, Miles Aldridge and Nick Knight on publications such as i-D (which she is the contributing Beauty Editor of), Vogue Italia, British Vogue, Vogue China, LOVE, Dazed, POP, Garage, Another and W Magazine.

“It's a great privilege to be part of the YSL Beauté family!” commented Isamaya. “To be affiliated with such an iconic brand - and especially with a creative position is really exciting for me as an artist. I'm looking forward to a wonderfully collaborative journey in makeup! Lloyd Simmonds’ brand vision is definitely an inspiration and the product portfolio continues to be at the forefront of makeup innovation.”

Aglae De Beauregard, YSL Beauté UK & Ireland General Manager added, “We are delighted to have Isamaya on board as our UK Makeup Ambassador – she compliments Lloyd Simmonds’ brand vision of makeup artistry and colour.”

We look forward to seeing what lies ahead for this exciting collaboration.

