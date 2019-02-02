A high coverage version of YSL Touche Éclat is coming for your dark circles

YSL’s Touche Éclat has been the illuminating pen of choice among makeup artists and beauty fans alike since launching in 1992. It’s great for highlighting cheek and brow bones and when popped on top of a matte concealer , its light reflective prowess is perfect for deflecting attention away from the signs of a bad night’s sleep. Used solo though, it’s unlikely to meet your cover-up needs which is why the brand has just unveiled a high coverage version.

Called YSL Touche Éclat High Cover Radiance Concealer , it combines the glow-enhancing benefits of the original with a greater concentration of pigment so it can be used on dark circles , blemishes and scars. “This is the perfect high coverage concealer, yet natural looking,” says Tom Pecheux, makeup pro and Global Beauty Director for YSL Beauté. “Sometimes, putting on a foundation can feel a little thick, especially if your skin is in great condition but all you need is a little spot coverage.” It can also be used on eyelids as an eyeshadow base too.

There are 16 shades in the collection, ranging from 'Vanilla' (shade 0.5) to 'Sand,' (4) 'Mocha' (6) and 'Expresso' (9). And, as well as providing instant results, its formula looks to serve up some great skin benefits courtesy of protective vitamin E, microcirculation rejigging caffeine and soothing Moroccan calendula extract.

Sounds just what the redness underneath my eyes needed after a particularly bad night’s sleep.

First impressions

It was surprisingly silky-textured for a high coverage concealer - it slipped on rather deliciously and blended out really well too (I’m a hands-on type of girl and so used my ring finger). It also felt nice and hydrating.

Shade-wise, ‘Honey’ (5) was a perfect match for me. It was great to see that there were six darker options below mine and nine above. Light, medium and dark skin tones are all catered for.

The verdict