What we think of Zara's new budget matte lipstick range

If you were to look at the contents of my cupboards, you'd wonder if I really needed anything more from Zara. They have enough of my money. However, their latest launch has given me a good reason to spend even longer browsing their website, a new 21-piece lip collection .

The new beauty line-up features 12 Ultimatte high pigment lipsticks , £9.99, eight liquid lipsticks , £7.99, and a limited edition lip kit , £19.99, which also contains a lip liner. The matte lipsticks also come in sets of three for those looking for a bit of variety, or a great gift idea. The wardrobe of shades on offer is pretty impressive, especially for the Ultimattes. From nudes to pinks and Pantone colour of the year, coral, there's something for every taste. First impressions I love a matte finish, so chose the orange-red UM15 Ultimatte lipstick to put through its paces.

I was immediately impressed by how easily it glided on. It felt a little powdery, but not uncomfortably so and had a great amount of pigment too. I loved the shade. I tend to stick to deep reds, berries and plums in the winter months, but trying something a little more vibrant instantly lifted my mood.