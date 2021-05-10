Zara makeup: what’s the new beauty collection actually like?

We’re already *very* into Zara’s candles and fragrances (the Jo Malone collection in particular ) so when news landed of Zara’s first full beauty collection (complete with 130 different colours) we were chomping at the bit. We were suitably impressed by Zara’s lipstick collection back in 2019, so had high hopes for the new Zara makeup.

Created in collaboration with iconic British makeup artist Diane Kendall and launching this Wednesday (12 May), the collection is priced from £3.99 to £17.99 and includes everything from lipsticks to blush, eyeshadows to nail polishes, all housed in magnetic, refillable packaging. The blusher, bronzer and highlighter all share the exact same case, meaning when you finish a product you have the option to refill the packaging with any of the other makeup options.

"Our aim was to create something everyone regardless of skin colour, gender, age or personal style will want to use," Diane says. "I was so excited to collaborate with Zara on this, even more so because it was going to be consciously crafted."

More eco-points are awarded to Zara with the news that you can recycle the packaging at in-store recycling points when you’re done with it, while the refill trays can go in your recycling bin.

We’re yet to get our hands on the highly anticipated collection, but makeup artist Lisa Potter-Dixon gave it a full rundown on her Instagram and was singing the praises, particularly of the Matte Lipstick , £11.99 or £6.99 for refill, which she compared to Chanel's Baume Essentiel , £35. "The lipstick feels gorgeous," she told her followers. "It’s matte but it’s not drying. The formulations are so creamy."