This is the retro buy Zendaya always uses for subtle, shiny lips

From graphic liner for the Spiderman: No Way Home premiere to smokey purple and silver eyeshadow for her Dune red carpet appearance, actress Zendaya, 25, consistently pulls it out of the bag when it comes to her makeup. As the lead role in Sky's teen drama Euphoria , (which we did a makeup breakdown of ) her character Rue almost always goes bare-faced, which is Zendaya's vibe in day to day life, too. She told Vogue in her 72 Questions video "when I'm not working, I wear no makeup."



Images: Instagram @raoulalejandre She's been the face of Lancôme since 2019, when she became the brand's youngest ever ambassador, and when she opts to rock a full-face for red carpet appearances, the actress prefers to do her liner and mascara herself. "I've had so many makeup artists do my makeup over the years so I took tips from each of them and learned how to do it myself," she told Vogue. Here we take a deep dive into the skincare and makeup Zendaya favours above all else, plus the beauty essentials her glam team use on her on the regular. The classic gloss: Lancôme Juicy Tubes in Simmer, £20

Zendaya's long-term makeup artist Sheika Daley, who has painted the actress' face for the Met Gala, the Oscars and all of her Lancôme campaigns, said this was the shade she used for Zendaya's pared-back makeup look at the Critic's Choice Awards in 2021. Juicy Tubes were one of the first makeup buys we bought way back in the early 2000s; glossy without being sticky and available in many-a-shade, we see why Zendaya likes them. Buy now

The false lash look mascara: Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara, £22.50

Zendaya called this her all-time favourite product on Instagram. "I like it because it gives the effect of a false lash with just mascara which is great," she said. Buy now The buildable mascara: Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara, £23.50

Another favourite mascara of Zendaya's, the actress applied this herself in a video Sheika uploaded to Instagram, saying: "I don't even need to curl my lashes with this. I apply until it feels right. You can just keep going and it doesn't get clumpy." We love this one too. The curved brush perfectly fits your lash line, ensuring every lash is combed through for definition thanks to 125 different bristle sizes and 360 micro-bristles. It’s a gel formula that resists clumping (like Zendaya said) even when you apply a lot." Buy now

The quick cleanser: Shea Moisture African Black Soap Facial Cleansing Wipes, £4.53

Way back in 2017, Zendaya wrote on her blog that she loved these for wiping off any makeup and dirt. She's since said that removing your makeup at the end of the day is her top beauty tip, but we suspect she might have moved on from face wipes... We recommend she tries Victoria Beckham's favourite way of removing her makeup – a budget and eco-friendly reusable makeup remover pad . Buy now The hydrating serum: Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum, from £24.80

Also loved by fellow actress Lily Collins , Zendaya said on Instagram that this "helps your skin recover faster and make it stronger, it always leave my skin feeling hydrated and glowy." With two a-list seals of approvals, we're keen to try this!

Another beauty hero also loved by Lily Collins is this toner. Zendaya wrote on her blog: "I apply rose water witch hazel as a toner. It's really refreshing and has a nice, soft scent." Buy now The red carpet foundations: Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation in 425 Bisque Warm, £34.50

This was the long-lasting liquid foundation Sheika used on Zendaya for her 2021 Oscars makeup, which saw the actress rock a flushed cheek look on top of a dewy base.



This powder blush was the shade of choice from Sheika when she did Zendaya's flushed blusher for the 2021 Oscars. Buy now The softening face oil: The Body Shop Vitamin E Overnight Serum-In-Oil, £16

In 2017 Zendaya shouted out this Body Shop buy on her blog, writing: "I smooth on vitamin e oil, which makes my skin look fresh and feel so soft by the morning." Buy now The red lip: Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte in 888 and 155, £27.50 each

"I love a red lip, these are really soft," Zendaya said on Instagram, blending the two together for a bespoke red lip.

While Zendaya tends to go bare-faced when she's playing Rue, Euphoria's makeup artist Doniella Davy said this was the foundation she uses on set when she does use one. It gives sheer coverage, just blurring tone. Buy now The eye-definer: Lancôme Le Crayon Khol Eye Liner, £19.50

"I like to do my own eyeliner," Zendaya said on Instagram while using this pencil, given to her by Sheika. "I just use a little bit in the outer corners." Buy now

The stick highlighter: Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Highlighting Stick in Vibrant Lilac, £29.50

A purple-hued highlighter might seem like a wild move, but this is the illuminating shade Sheika uses on Zendaya, who says she takes it under her brow bone too, for a little extra illumination. Buy now The handbag essential: Eucerin Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm, £6

Zendaya told Glamour she keeps a tube of this barrier cream on her at all times. It soothes and protects skin that's dry, cracked and irritated. Buy now The brow heroes: Lancôme Brow Define Pencil, £21.50 and Sourcils Styler Brow Gel, £19