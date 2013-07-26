Marc Jacobs Honey Spots

Anna Hunter 26 July 2013
get-the-gloss-marc-jacobs-honey--1

Marc Jacobs treated us to a sweet day out. We were like bees to a honeypot...Anna Hunter has the beauty buzz

Ayesha and I have just been taken out to lunch by Marc Jacobs (sort of) to celebrate the launch of his deliciously fun new fragrance, Honey. In usual MJ style, it was super stylish and a bit out of the ordinary…

We were whizzed to our chosen London ‘Honey Spot’ in a yellow polka dot rickshaw; a black cab would have been far too dull considering the charmingly kitsch character of Marc’s new scent. Our romantic lunchtime haunt was The Delaunay, a grand locale that oozed sophistication and which would surely impress any on-the-pulse designer. Just in case you’re wondering where you might find Mr Jacobs when he frequents our capital, he has also revealed his own honey spots (take a trip to Kew Gardens, Dalston or Portobello road if you fancy bumping into him)

Honey and spots indeed feature prominently in the design and fragrance of Marc’s newest perfume. You will recognise a similarity between Marc’s previous fragrance Dot and this one, only Honey has had a cheeky summer update and features striped butterflies on the sunny yellow bottle as opposed to ladybirds. The dressing table kudos is still present however; Marc’s bottles never fail to brighten up the drabbest dresser, or the greyest of days for that matter.

As for the fragrance itself, it’s sweet yet not cloying, with top notes of pear and juicy mandarin, a heart of peach nectar and honeysuckle and base notes of vanilla finished off with, of course, honey. Essentially it’s the most fragrant walk you’ve ever taken on the sunniest day imaginable, bottled. Produced by Firmenich, with head perfumer Annie Buzantian and Marc Jacobs himself at the helm, we predict that Honey will fly off the shelves.

Honey eau de parfum is available now from £50. Body lotion is £27 and shower gel £24.  Buy online


