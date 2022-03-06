Mary Greenwell's Magical 5: undereye concealers

Before you apply any foundation or concealer, be sure to moisturise appropriately for your age and skin type first. It goes without saying that your skin always needs to be well hydrated – the older you get the more hydration you need. Layering your skincare is a guaranteed way to make sure your skin is hydrated throughout the day.

That's that out of the way, now here's how I apply under eye concealer.

Apply foundation first.

A concealer is used on top of your foundation, not underneath. Not all concealers are right for spots. If you want to conceal blemishes, not just dark circles, go for a specialist product like Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer £24.75 - a wonderfully thick concealer that can be easily thinned down. Mix the colour perfect for you by blending the two colours together, and then apply with a very soft brush.

Blend with your fingertips.

Swipe it on underneath your eye and blend it with your fingertips - makeup is all about blending. I never use my index finger, it’s too heavy. The middle finger is best for a gentle approach - it’s the most artistic finger we have on our hand and allows more definition

I don’t like taking concealer up to the water line. I stay 1mm below - I think it’s more flattering.

Don’t attempt to ‘conceal’ your wrinkles.

Your concealer is to hide dark circles - not wrinkles. If you have wrinkles, no concealer is going to hide them. You can exaggerate your wrinkles by using too much or too thick a concealer. Instead, use thin concealers that won’t exaggerate your lines and be sure to moisturise appropriately for your age and skin type first.

Finish with a loose or compact powder

Always translucent. This will set your makeup and make it last all day. I use Gucci Face Luxe Finishing Powder £40

My top 5 undereye concealers

1. By Terry Stylo-Expert Click Stick. Buy it now, £24.50