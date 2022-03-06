Mary Greenwell's Magical 5: undereye concealers

Before you apply any foundation or concealer, be sure to moisturise appropriately for your age and skin type first. It goes without saying that your skin always needs to be well hydrated – the older you get the more hydration you need. Layering your skincare is a guaranteed way to make sure your skin is hydrated throughout the day.
The legendary makeup artist and Get The Gloss expert's favourite concealers and her step-by-step guide on how to apply them
That's that out of the way, now here's how I apply under eye concealer.
Apply foundation first.
A concealer is used on top of your foundation, not underneath. Not all concealers are right for spots. If you want to conceal blemishes, not just dark circles, go for a specialist product like Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer £24.75 - a wonderfully thick concealer that can be easily thinned down. Mix the colour perfect for you by blending the two colours together, and then apply with a very soft brush.
MORE GLOSS: Best High Street Foundations Under £20
Blend with your fingertips.
Swipe it on underneath your eye and blend it with your fingertips - makeup is all about blending. I never use my index finger, it’s too heavy. The middle finger is best for a gentle approach - it’s the most artistic finger we have on our hand and allows more definition
I don’t like taking concealer up to the water line. I stay 1mm below - I think it’s more flattering.
Don’t attempt to ‘conceal’ your wrinkles.
Your concealer is to hide dark circles - not wrinkles. If you have wrinkles, no concealer is going to hide them. You can exaggerate your wrinkles by using too much or too thick a concealer. Instead, use thin concealers that won’t exaggerate your lines and be sure to moisturise appropriately for your age and skin type first.
MORE GLOSS:11 Foods to eat to reduce eye bags and dark circles
Finish with a loose or compact powder
Always translucent. This will set your makeup and make it last all day. I use Gucci Face Luxe Finishing Powder £40
My top 5 undereye concealers
1. By Terry Stylo-Expert Click Stick. Buy it now, £24.50
A cream concealer for under the eye. I like the consistency, it goes on very well and blends smoothly.
2. La Mer, The Radiant Concealer. Buy it now, £60
Apply with your finger from the pot or swipe with the stick, patting it in gently - good for everyone.
3. Fenty Match Stix. Buy it now £21
I’m thrilled at how much I love Fenty makeup. It’s just such a fun product. This is more like a highlighter-concealer, but without any sparkle or shimmer. It’s a matte highlighter concealer. Take it under the eye - not too close to the waterline - and on to the brow bone but not the inner corner as it’s too thick. It’s a product that needs a little bit more blending and gentle application.
4. Rodial Airbrush Concealer. Buy it now £32
Like the La Mer and the By Terry, this is a good standard concealer, depending on your price point.
5. Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer. Buy it now, £25
This blends like a thick foundation. There are light enough colours in the range that I can use it on someone as pale as Cate Blanchett going up to Naomi Campbell.
MORE GLOSS: 11 best concealers for olive and darker skin tones
What's the undereye concealer that works for you? Tell us in the comments below. And let us know which product edits you would like Mary to curate on Get The Gloss.
Follow Mary on Instagram @marygreenwell and Twitter @byMaryGreenwell and sign up to our newsletter for her regular product edits and tips.