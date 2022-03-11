Masterclass: age-proof your skin and manage breakouts with top derm Dr Stefanie Williams

It's one of the most common questions that Dr Stefanie Williams is asked by clients at her multi-award-winning Eudelo skin clinic: how do I manage breakouts, rosacea and other skin flare-ups when I'm not a teenager anymore? What's the right skincare regime to manage the signs of ageing?

If you are confused about your skincare routine, especially when it comes to ageing concerns and breakouts, you’ve come to the right place. Sign up for our latest exclusive online event and be part of a select group of GTG readers to meet top aesthetic dermatologist Dr Stefanie via Zoom (cameras on or off, up to you) and to receive a fabulous £94.95 goodie bag.

What you'll learn

* 3 main conditions that cause breakouts in adults: adult acne, rosacea and POD (perioral dermatitis)

* What to avoid in skincare and what to switch to

* In-clinic treatments to help adult breakouts and ageing

What's in your goodie bag



You’ll not only have the chance to put your questions personally to Dr Stefanie, but you’ll also be one of the first to try her new ground-breaking super-potent Delo Rx Radiance & Rejuvenation Hybrid Cleanser , £85, free with your ticket. In addition, you'll receive a copy of Dr Stefanie Williams' book Look Great Not Done, £9.99 a must-read guide to ageing well.

Dr Stefanie believes that healthy skin starts with a good cleansing routine and so she created the unique dual-purpose formula to offer advanced breakout defence and anti-ageing technology that's also suitable for sensitive skin. Delo Rx cleanses deep into the pores and boats the highest percentage of active ingredients in any cleansing formula, a power-packing of 31.5 per cent.

Event details

When: Tuesday 23 November 2021, 6.30-7.30pm BST

Where: Join via Zoom (please check reminder emails from Eventbrite for your link)

Tickets: £20 (includes goodie bag containing Delo Rx Radiance & Rejuvenation Hybrid Cleanser, £85 and copy of Look Great Not Done, by Dr Stefanie Williams £9.99 a must-read guide to ageing well.

Sign up via Eventbrite

Products despatched by Delo Rx who makes every effort to ensure your product arrives ahead of the class. Please bear with us in times of postal delays.