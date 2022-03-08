Meet Frdric Malle at Liberty

As historic British luxury emporiums go, we do love Liberty (we’ve even partnered up with them to create our Christmas Gift Guides published every day this week). Eclectic, innovative and elegant, it’s only fitting that the dreamy department store frequently teams up with the most avant-garde tastemakers and creative minds in the world, and the mock-Tudor mecca’s latest collaboration with iconic perfumer Frédéric Malle is one such inspired union.

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of the debut of Editions de Parfums at Liberty, and to unveil a very exciting new collaboration, Frédéric Malle will be making a personal appearance in-store on 20th November . Allez at 6pm to meet the man responsible for some of the greatest contemporary perfumes. He’s an idol for fragrance aficionados everywhere and a fantastic storyteller, whether through the medium of scent or over a glass of champagne!

Malle’s affiliation with Liberty is a match made in heaven, as he himself expresses:

“I decided to create a collection that links our perfumes to the extraordinary fabrics and wallpaper prints created over the years for the legendary retailer. My idea was to use my natural ability to link fragrances and colours (synaesthesia) to choose amongst Liberty’s treasures the prints that would best illustrate each perfume in our collection. Having majored in Art History, and being a keen amateur of decorative arts, this project was a total thrill to me.”

We too are captivated by this meeting of minds, houses and art forms; perhaps we’ll see you and Monsieur Malle himself at tomorrow’s rendez-vous? Consider it part of your cultural and olfactory education, with added bubbles and a celebratory atmosphere. It’s the perfect learning environment in our eyes.

