Extreme budget beauty - or how I survived for a year on £22.23

"Are you sure you want me to do this?’" he asked for what felt like the hundredth time.

"Yes. Just do it. It’s only hair – it’ll grow back," I replied, more confidently than I felt.

The whirr of the clippers began and I felt the juddering of the metal on my skull. I heard Frank take a deep breath and he started to run the clippers over the back of my head, the hair falling to the bathroom floor. I don’t think any man really wants to cut his wife’s hair – there’s too much at stake – but without the option of visiting a hairdresser, I was willing to put my marriage on the line in an effort to tame my unruly mop.

Pamper days, beauty treatments and spending hours at the hairdresser have never been my idea of fun. I’m rubbish with eyeliner and my chipped toenail polish leaves a lot to be desired. Giving up the lax health and beauty regime I had in place for a year wouldn’t be a hardship, I thought; I probably wouldn’t even notice. I was pretty sure that I didn’t really spend any money on beauty whatnots and health.

Except when I added it up, I’d spent nearly £450 the year before my challenge on exercise classes, special shampoos, new perfume, make-up, miracle creams and bikini waxes. Not to mention the constant battle with the hair on my head.

A few quid on an impulsively bought mascara, a tube of a cream that I’d used once, and exercise classes at the gym which I had only attended a handful of times had all pushed the bill up.

Maybe I had placed more emphasis on looking and smelling nice than I’d thought. I’d definitely spent a lot of money on my health, beauty products and clothes. And in that case, how would I feel when I neither looked nor smelt very nice?

I can give you that answer now: I felt terrible.

My appearance went downhill pretty soon after I started the challenge. Being out on my bike every day in the cold and wind and lashing rain took its toll quickly. By Christmas I was a wind-whipped mess with ruddy, dry skin and a deep-red nose that wouldn’t have looked out of place on Rudolph.

Just to kick a woman when she’s down, it was around December [Michelle began her challenge in November] that any nice lotions and potions I did already own started to run out. I cut open the tubes of moisturiser and eye creams, scraping every last drop out in a bid to revitalise my sad complexion.

As part of my grocery budget I could buy basic toiletries, but I’d put little thought into what toiletries would count as basics and what the essentials exactly were. Of course, everything I was going to buy would be from Lidl, the cheapest supermarket near me, but even they have their own range of fancy creams and hair treatments. Just because it was in Lidl and didn’t cost a lot didn’t make something an essential (if that was the case I would have spent my whole food budget buying wine).

After a lot of scouring of the toiletries aisle in Lidl, I decided that there were few toiletries I actually needed. Yes, I would have liked to buy an exfoliating face scrub or a hair masque but I could live without them.

This is the list of toiletries I decided were essential:

Shampoo 65p

Conditioner 65p

Toothpaste 55p

Toothbrush 79p for two

Soap 79p for four bars

Deodorant 59p

Razors 79p for 10

Even if I had to buy all these toiletries at the same time, the total cost would be just £4.81. The only other personal care items that I purchased were cotton buds, loo rolls and tampons. Some people questioned whether conditioner or razors were essential but I was happy with the amount by which I’d stripped back my spending on smellies.

Over the year I purchased:

5 x bottles of shampoo = £3.25

5 x bottles of conditioner = £3.25

6 x tubes of toothpaste = £3.30

3 x packs of toothbrushes = £2.37

6 x packs of soap = £3.95

6 x deodorants = £2.95

4 x packs of razors = £3.16



The total cost of all my toiletries for the year was £22.23, which is 5% of my total spend on toiletries in the year before. OK, I could have swapped the shampoo and soap for a bottle of washing-up liquid and spent even less, but I’ll settle for a saving of 95% on my previous spending!

The one thing I did wrestle with when it came to essentials was moisturiser; believe me, I never thought a cheap moisturiser would cause me so much angst. I toed and froed over whether it was an essential and finally decided it wasn’t.

I quickly regretted the decision to exclude it as an essential. I have dry skin as it is, but add poor weather and cycling into the mix and my face was as dry as the Sahara – I swear the number of wrinkles I had doubled in the six weeks between the beginning of the challenge and Christmas.

My face, lips and hands were cracked and dry. I looked a right mess by the end of the year. Although no one said anything, I’m sure they noticed but were just too polite to ask what the bloody hell had happened to my face.

With a few days indoors over the Christmas holidays, I decided to try out some home-made beauty treatments using what I had in the cupboards and fridge. I figured if I had a terrible reaction or tinted my face a weird colour in the name of experimentation, then at least I wouldn’t have to see anyone or leave the house for a bit.

After some furious Googling of home-made moisturisers, I realised that all the ‘simple and natural’ recipes relied on the purchase of some expensive ingredients like tubs of coconut oil or shea butter, with different combinations of natural oils such as lavender or vanilla added to them. I hadn’t been able to bring myself to spend £1 on a tub of moisturiser; why would I buy all that stuff?

Annoyed with my failed Internet search, I went into the kitchen instead in search of stuff to slap on my face. After a few minutes standing in front of the fridge with a tub of butter in my hand trying to decide if it was a good idea to put it on my face, a bunch of bananas caught my eye.

Bananas are a bit slimy; that could be moisturising? They’re also natural so nothing could go wrong, right? Don’t you get potassium poisoning if you eat too many bananas? Can you get potassium poisoning by rubbing bananas on your face?

"Sod it," I thought and started to peel a ripe banana. I chopped it up, put it in a bowl and mushed it up with a fork. It didn’t really look like a face mask but I took it to the bathroom anyway and started slathering the cold goo on my face.

I can’t tell you if rubbing banana over your face is a wonder moisturiser because after a couple of minutes the smell of banana was so overpowering I thought I was going to puke and had to furiously wash the stuff off; clumps of banana clogged up the plughole which made me heave again.

Conclusion: bananas are for eating.