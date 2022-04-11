Mini Eggs inspired nails that are super easy to do yourself

Forget hot cross buns and Lindt bunnies, Mini Eggs are the undisputed being thing about Easter, which is why this year we're doing more than nibbling them and adding them to chocolate cornflake nests. With the help of nail technician Aimee Purser, we're attempting Mini Egg inspired nails.

Mini Egg nails step by step tutorial

1. Start by prepping your nail, file and shape it to your liking, push back and trim the cuticles and apply a base coat. Cure or allow to dry.

2. Once your base coat has cured/dried, apply the first later of your background colour. I went for a gradient of bright spring pastels to mimic the colours of mini eggs. Cure this layer or allow to dry.

3. Once your first coat of colour has cured/dried, apply a second coat. You want your background to be a solid colour. Cure/allow to dry. If you feel you need a more solid colour, you can repeat this step a third time.

4. Put a little blob of brown and or grey polish on to a nail pallet or little piece of foil. I have used a brown and a taupe/grey and mixed the two.

5. Using a toothpickck, apply little dots and smudge to the nails to give a speckled effect. Cure or dry your speckled layer.

6. Apply a matte topcoat to the nails and cure/dry.

7. Finish off with some cuticle oil and enjoy your mini egg inspired nails this Easter.

Mini Egg nails kit

Pastel hues, matte topcoat and grey polish to recreate the look