Montano's Masterclass: Silver Linings

If you’re looking for a new party trick this Christmas, ditch the black liner you’ve been practising for years and opt for shimmering metallic lids instead. Fresh, pretty and flattering on all skin types, it’s the quickest way to update last year’s little black dress, and as Kay says, ‘it’s a perfect look for anyone scared of using darker shades.’ With a myriad of different metallics on the market, from burnished bronzes to warm golds, you can even mix your metals as Kay has done with a silver and light-catching mauve, to ensure you dazzle from the crowd.

All make-up available from M&S stores nationwide

Step 1: In the Nude

When the word ‘party’ comes into play, don’t take that as a license to pile on more make-up than you normally would. The key to looking beautifully modern is to keep your base as sheer as possible – to use enough to even out the skin tone but not so much that your skin can’t be seen underneath. Do as Kay did here and use a translucent foundation, followed by an illuminating under eye product and a concealer to hide any blemishes. Finish with an ultra-sheer dusting of powder on the forehead, under eyes, nose and chin. “Avoid powder on the cheeks as we want these to remain glowy,” says Kay.