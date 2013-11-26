Montano's Masterclass: Silver Linings

If you’re looking for a new party trick this Christmas, ditch the black liner you’ve been practising for years and opt for shimmering metallic lids instead. Fresh, pretty and flattering on all skin types, it’s the quickest way to update last year’s little black dress, and as Kay says, ‘it’s a perfect look for anyone scared of using darker shades.’ With a myriad of different metallics on the market, from burnished bronzes to warm golds, you can even mix your metals as Kay has done with a silver and light-catching mauve, to ensure you dazzle from the crowd.
Step 1: In the Nude
When the word ‘party’ comes into play, don’t take that as a license to pile on more make-up than you normally would. The key to looking beautifully modern is to keep your base as sheer as possible – to use enough to even out the skin tone but not so much that your skin can’t be seen underneath. Do as Kay did here and use a translucent foundation, followed by an illuminating under eye product and a concealer to hide any blemishes. Finish with an ultra-sheer dusting of powder on the forehead, under eyes, nose and chin. “Avoid powder on the cheeks as we want these to remain glowy,” says Kay.
To keep this look pretty and youthful, it’s important that the cheeks have a pop of colour to them. Kay used a girly pink powder blush on the apples of cheeks to replicate the kind of glow you’d get from a wintery walk in the countryside.
Kay used: LOLA Blush in 002 Pink , £14
Step 3: Show your metal
Due to their light reflecting qualities, you can layer on more with metallic than you could say with a darker eye shadow. Kay used a flat brush to apply a pale silvery green to the eyelids, taking it right into the corners of the eyes. “Using the flat brush compacts the pigment, creating a glass-like shine,” says Kay.
Kay used: Pure Color Baked Quad Eyeshadow in Green Mix, £12
Step 4: Purple Haze
For a prettifying twist, Kay has then applied a shimmering purple from the socket line up to the brows, blending it seamlessly into the silver with a soft eyeshadow brush.
Kay used: Autograph Duo Eyeshadow in Purple , £8.50
Step 5: Lashing out
To keep the look soft and youthful Kay has avoided any use of lines or liners, but instead has applied a couple of coats of a lash lengthening mascara for soft definition.
Kay used: Autograph False Lash Effect Mascara, in Black, £12
Step 6: Pinky and Perky
Finish the look with a lip colour taken from the same shade family as your blusher. Here Kay used a matte rather than a shiny rose hued lipstick to keep the focus on the eyes and avoid dazzle all over the face. “It’s important when using shimmer to knock the rest of the face back,” explains Kay. Apply the lipstick straight from the bullet or apply to your fingertip and dab on for a stained effect. Again Kay has avoided using lip liner to keep the look soft with no hard edges.
Kay used: Autograph Ultimate Wear Long-Lasting Lipstick in Blossom, £9.50
Credits
All make-up by Kay Montano from D and V Management using make-up available from M&S stores nationwide
Hair by Maarit at D and V Management
Model: Minnie Brady at Premier
Styled and directed by Susannah Taylor
Sweatshirt by Matthew Williamson at www.net-a-porter.com