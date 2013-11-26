Montano's Masterclass: Silver Linings

Susannah Taylor 26 November 2013
get-the-gloss-montano-s-masterclass-silvery-eye-how-to-1
Photography by Billie Scheepers

Kay Montano, Make-up Ambassador for M&S shows us how to dazzle this party season. By Susannah Taylor

If you’re looking for a new party trick this Christmas, ditch the black liner you’ve been practising for years and opt for shimmering metallic lids instead. Fresh, pretty and flattering on all skin types, it’s the quickest way to update last year’s little black dress, and as Kay says, ‘it’s a perfect look for anyone scared of using darker shades.’ With a myriad of different metallics on the market, from burnished bronzes to warm golds, you can even mix your metals as Kay has done with a silver and light-catching mauve, to ensure you dazzle from the crowd.

All make-up available from M&S stores nationwide

Step 1: In the Nude

When the word ‘party’ comes into play, don’t take that as a license to pile on more make-up than you normally would. The key to looking beautifully modern is to keep your base as sheer as possible – to use enough to even out the skin tone but not so much that your skin can’t be seen underneath. Do as Kay did here and use a translucent foundation, followed by an illuminating under eye product and a concealer to hide any blemishes. Finish with an ultra-sheer dusting of powder on the forehead, under eyes, nose and chin. “Avoid powder on the  cheeks as we want these to remain glowy,” says Kay.

Kay used: Lola Equilibrante Oil Free Liquid Foundation in 030 , £19

Step 2: Feeling flush

To keep this look pretty and youthful, it’s important that the cheeks have a pop of colour to them. Kay used a girly pink powder blush on the apples of cheeks to replicate the kind of glow you’d get from a wintery walk in the countryside.

Kay used: LOLA Blush in 002 Pink , £14

Step 3: Show your metal

Due to their light reflecting qualities, you can layer on more with metallic than you could say with a darker eye shadow. Kay used a flat brush to apply a pale silvery green to the eyelids, taking it right into the corners of the eyes. “Using the flat brush compacts the pigment, creating a glass-like shine,” says Kay.

Kay used: Pure Color Baked Quad Eyeshadow in Green Mix,  £12

Step 4: Purple Haze

For a prettifying twist, Kay has then applied a shimmering purple from the socket line up to the brows, blending it seamlessly into the silver with a soft eyeshadow brush.

Kay used: Autograph Duo Eyeshadow in Purple , £8.50

Step 5: Lashing out

To keep the look soft and youthful Kay has avoided any use of lines or liners, but instead has applied a couple of coats of a lash lengthening mascara for soft definition.

Kay used: Autograph False Lash Effect Mascara,  in Black, £12

Step 6: Pinky and Perky

Finish the look with a lip colour taken from the same shade family as your blusher. Here Kay used a matte rather than a shiny rose hued lipstick to keep the focus on the eyes and avoid dazzle all over the face. “It’s important when using shimmer to knock the rest of the face back,” explains Kay. Apply the lipstick straight from the bullet or apply to your fingertip and dab on for a stained effect. Again Kay has avoided using lip liner to keep the look soft with no hard edges.

Kay used: Autograph Ultimate Wear Long-Lasting Lipstick in Blossom,  £9.50

Credits

All make-up by Kay Montano from D and V Management using make-up available from M&S stores nationwide

Hair by Maarit at D and V Management

Model: Minnie Brady at Premier

Styled and directed by Susannah Taylor

Sweatshirt by Matthew Williamson at www.net-a-porter.com


You may also like

How to do a post-summer healthy habits reset

Abs are made in the kitchen: 10 rules for a flatter tum

How cannabis is becoming skincare's hottest new ingredient

Gloss picks: Susannah Taylor's May beauty, health and fitness finds


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More