Morgan Taylor's Royal Life Holiday Collection

Forget gold, frankincense and myrrh; this Christmas it’s all about rubies, diamonds and sapphires. Thanks to Morgan Taylor’s new regal-inspired Royal Life Holiday Collection, we can all experience these lavish luxuries and stylish opulence - well, on our nails at least.

Inspired by the sensational sparkle of rare stones and gems and by the grandiose of the kings and queens they adorn, these plush polishes are sure to leave your nails more bedazzled and bejeweled than the twinkling trees around you. Available in six sumptuous shades, the colours range from glamorous gold and regal red to enticing emerald and make the perfect accessory or flash of glitz for your winter wardrobe.

The new royal range of polishes couldn’t come at a better time, giving you the chance to amp up the glamour this season and lead you into the New Year with glittering ambition. Who needs the three kings when the Glossy posse are on hand to deliver all the indulgences a beauty junkie needs?

Polishes are £10.99 and available from www.sallyexpress.com or Urban Retreat Harrods.