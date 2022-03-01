Morgan Taylor's Royal Life Holiday Collection

17 December 2013
get-the-gloss-morgan-taylor-nail-polish-1

Dress your nails in polishes that are fit for a queen with Morgan Taylor's regal range, writes Katie Robertson

Forget gold, frankincense and myrrh; this Christmas it’s all about rubies, diamonds and sapphires. Thanks to Morgan Taylor’s new regal-inspired Royal Life Holiday Collection, we can all experience these lavish luxuries and stylish opulence - well, on our nails at least.

Inspired by the sensational sparkle of rare stones and gems and by the grandiose of the kings and queens they adorn, these plush polishes are sure to leave your nails more bedazzled and bejeweled than the twinkling trees around you. Available in six sumptuous shades, the colours range from glamorous gold and regal red to enticing emerald and make the perfect accessory or flash of glitz for your winter wardrobe.

The new royal range of polishes couldn’t come at a better time, giving you the chance to amp up the glamour this season and lead you into the New Year with glittering ambition. Who needs the three kings when the Glossy posse are on hand to deliver all the indulgences a beauty junkie needs?

Polishes are £10.99 and available from  www.sallyexpress.com  or Urban Retreat Harrods.


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Beauty

What derms have done: Dr Anita Sturnham reveals the treatments she never skips

Explore More