My beauty stash: Alison Loehnis

13 September 2012
Alison_Loehnis_3
Photography by Andrew Hayes-Watkins

Alison Loehnis, perennially chic managing director of Net-a-Porter.com reveals her ultimate handbag and bathroom beauty staples

Skincare

I’ve tried lots of skincare products but I love the consistency of Sarah Chapman’s – they are really gentle on the skin but really make a difference too. www.sarahchapman.net . My three favourite products are the Sarah Chapman Ultimate Cleanse, £40, the Dynamic Defence SPF 15 and the Eye Recovery, £39. I also go to her for facials.

I use Environ Avst Cleanser and Avst Hydrating Exfoliant Masque (you need to have a consultation with an Environ-trained therapist before you buying the products, call 0808 256 3186) and I like Skinceuticals Hydrating B5 Moisture-Enhancing gel as this serum boosts hydration in a major way, www.skinceuticals.co.uk .

For deep cleansing I love Ren ClearCalm3 Clarity Restoring Mask, £30, www.renskincare.com  and for radiance Caudalie Beauty Elixir, £32, is great.

Make-up
I like to look groomed yet quite natural, not overdone. For base, I love Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, £34 armanibeauty.co.uk , and then I add Nars Blush in Orgasm, £21, or The Multiple in the same colour, £29,  narscosmetics.co.uk . I set make-up with Laura Mercier Invisible Loose Powder, £29, uk.spacenk.com . I am a big fan of Chanel Eclat Lumiere, £26, www.boots.com  for lifting the face.

I use Giorgio Armani eyeshadow brush, £29, www.giorgioarmani.com  for applying eyeshadow and I like YSL’s Luxurious False Lash Effect Mascara, £23  www.yslbeauty.co.uk  and Max Factor False Lash Effect Mascara, £10.99, www.boots.com . But my desert island product would be Shiseido Smoothing Eyeliner Pencil, £15.73, which glides on beautifully and doesn’t budge.  www.feelunique.com .

I take care of my lips with By Terry Baume de Rose, £35,  uk.spacenk.com . I like Bobbi Brown’s Sheer Color Lip Glosses, £17, www.bobbibrown.co.uk  and Lucas Pawpaw ointment is one of my favourite things, £12, www.pawpawshop.co.uk .

Nails

My favourite nail colours are from Essie. I just love the shades and the whimsical names, plus they last and last. My all time favourites are Fifth Avenue (a red-hued orange), Geranium (a coral red), Jazz (the perfect grey/beige) and Potato Fields (a beautiful warm beige). All £8.50, www.beautybay.com .

Fragrance
I chose Carnal Flower by Frédéric Malle, £130 for 50ml, www.lessenteurs.com  when I was pregnant but feared I might regret choosing it as your sense of smell can change in pregnancy, but I have loved it ever since.

Hair
I use a Mason Pearson hairbrush, from £35.50, www.escentual.com , and Kérastase’s Nutritive range which boosts hair condition, softness and gives great shine. I get my hair cut by the brilliant George Northwood at the Josh Wood Atelier,  www.joshwoodcolour.com .

Body
I love Kiehl's crème de corps, £27, and ultimate strength hand salve, £14,  www.kiehls.co.uk . Fitness wise, I do Ten Pilates, www.tenpilates.com . It’s really tough and always a challenge but I really do see improvements from it. I also love running as it makes you feel so good.

Bath
Aromatherapy Associates oils are unbeatable. Their miniature bath & shower oil travel set, £30, is brilliant when I’m on and off flights,  www.aromatherapyassociates.com . I also like Fresh soaps, from £9, from Fresh Boutique, 92 Marylebone High Street, London,  020 7486 4100.

Alison is wearing ... Giambattista Valli Mikado silk and cotton-blend mini skirt, £835; Stella McCartney Aertex silk sweater, £540; Christian Louboutin pumps, £695. In make-up shot Yves Saint Laurent large Cabas Chyc tote, £1,395; Bottega Veneta pouch, £550. In skincare shot: 3.1 Phillip Lim 31 Second tri-tone leather clutch, £325. All available at net-a-porter.com.

Hair by George Northwood
Make-up by Helen Asher at Era Management
Photography by Andrew Hayes-Watkins
Compiled by Susannah Taylor


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Makeup

Video: Model, influencer and style maven Alexis Foreman takes the 7-minute makeup challenge

Skin

Pollution and pimples: why acne could be a postcode lottery

Anna Hunter
Interview

Two marine vets on their plastic-free beauty edit - and how we can do our bit

Judy Johnson
To Buy For

To Buy For: How I fell for a solid cleansing balm

Interview

Two beauty PRs turned fashion founders on how they spend on beauty

Judy Johnson
Beauty

The insider beauty edit: cashmere designer Marielle Wyse

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

The self-care beauty shopping list: Nadia and Katia Narain

Anna Hunter
Interview

Trinny Woodall opens her 97 drawers full of beauty products to Get The Gloss

Susannah Taylor
Explore More