My beauty stash: Alison Loehnis

Skincare
I’ve tried lots of skincare products but I love the consistency of Sarah Chapman’s – they are really gentle on the skin but really make a difference too. www.sarahchapman.net . My three favourite products are the Sarah Chapman Ultimate Cleanse, £40, the Dynamic Defence SPF 15 and the Eye Recovery, £39. I also go to her for facials.
I use Environ Avst Cleanser and Avst Hydrating Exfoliant Masque (you need to have a consultation with an Environ-trained therapist before you buying the products, call 0808 256 3186) and I like Skinceuticals Hydrating B5 Moisture-Enhancing gel as this serum boosts hydration in a major way, www.skinceuticals.co.uk .
For deep cleansing I love Ren ClearCalm3 Clarity Restoring Mask, £30, www.renskincare.com and for radiance Caudalie Beauty Elixir, £32, is great.
Make-up
I like to look groomed yet quite natural, not overdone. For base, I love Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, £34 armanibeauty.co.uk , and then I add Nars Blush in Orgasm, £21, or The Multiple in the same colour, £29, narscosmetics.co.uk . I set make-up with Laura Mercier Invisible Loose Powder, £29, uk.spacenk.com . I am a big fan of Chanel Eclat Lumiere, £26, www.boots.com for lifting the face.
I use Giorgio Armani eyeshadow brush, £29, www.giorgioarmani.com for applying eyeshadow and I like YSL’s Luxurious False Lash Effect Mascara, £23 www.yslbeauty.co.uk and Max Factor False Lash Effect Mascara, £10.99, www.boots.com . But my desert island product would be Shiseido Smoothing Eyeliner Pencil, £15.73, which glides on beautifully and doesn’t budge. www.feelunique.com .
I take care of my lips with By Terry Baume de Rose, £35, uk.spacenk.com . I like Bobbi Brown’s Sheer Color Lip Glosses, £17, www.bobbibrown.co.uk and Lucas Pawpaw ointment is one of my favourite things, £12, www.pawpawshop.co.uk .
Nails
My favourite nail colours are from Essie. I just love the shades and the whimsical names, plus they last and last. My all time favourites are Fifth Avenue (a red-hued orange), Geranium (a coral red), Jazz (the perfect grey/beige) and Potato Fields (a beautiful warm beige). All £8.50, www.beautybay.com .
Fragrance
I chose Carnal Flower by Frédéric Malle, £130 for 50ml, www.lessenteurs.com when I was pregnant but feared I might regret choosing it as your sense of smell can change in pregnancy, but I have loved it ever since.
Hair
I use a Mason Pearson hairbrush, from £35.50, www.escentual.com , and Kérastase’s Nutritive range which boosts hair condition, softness and gives great shine. I get my hair cut by the brilliant George Northwood at the Josh Wood Atelier, www.joshwoodcolour.com .
Body
I love Kiehl's crème de corps, £27, and ultimate strength hand salve, £14, www.kiehls.co.uk . Fitness wise, I do Ten Pilates, www.tenpilates.com . It’s really tough and always a challenge but I really do see improvements from it. I also love running as it makes you feel so good.
Bath
Aromatherapy Associates oils are unbeatable. Their miniature bath & shower oil travel set, £30, is brilliant when I’m on and off flights, www.aromatherapyassociates.com . I also like Fresh soaps, from £9, from Fresh Boutique, 92 Marylebone High Street, London, 020 7486 4100.
Alison is wearing ... Giambattista Valli Mikado silk and cotton-blend mini skirt, £835; Stella McCartney Aertex silk sweater, £540; Christian Louboutin pumps, £695. In make-up shot Yves Saint Laurent large Cabas Chyc tote, £1,395; Bottega Veneta pouch, £550. In skincare shot: 3.1 Phillip Lim 31 Second tri-tone leather clutch, £325. All available at net-a-porter.com.
Hair by George Northwood
Make-up by Helen Asher at Era Management
Photography by Andrew Hayes-Watkins
Compiled by Susannah Taylor