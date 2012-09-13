My beauty stash: Alison Loehnis

Skincare I’ve tried lots of skincare products but I love the consistency of Sarah Chapman’s – they are really gentle on the skin but really make a difference too. www.sarahchapman.net . My three favourite products are the Sarah Chapman Ultimate Cleanse, £40, the Dynamic Defence SPF 15 and the Eye Recovery, £39. I also go to her for facials. I use Environ Avst Cleanser and Avst Hydrating Exfoliant Masque (you need to have a consultation with an Environ-trained therapist before you buying the products, call 0808 256 3186) and I like Skinceuticals Hydrating B5 Moisture-Enhancing gel as this serum boosts hydration in a major way, www.skinceuticals.co.uk . For deep cleansing I love Ren ClearCalm3 Clarity Restoring Mask, £30, www.renskincare.com and for radiance Caudalie Beauty Elixir, £32, is great.

Make-up

I like to look groomed yet quite natural, not overdone. For base, I love Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, £34 armanibeauty.co.uk , and then I add Nars Blush in Orgasm, £21, or The Multiple in the same colour, £29, narscosmetics.co.uk . I set make-up with Laura Mercier Invisible Loose Powder, £29, uk.spacenk.com . I am a big fan of Chanel Eclat Lumiere, £26, www.boots.com for lifting the face. I use Giorgio Armani eyeshadow brush, £29, www.giorgioarmani.com for applying eyeshadow and I like YSL’s Luxurious False Lash Effect Mascara, £23 www.yslbeauty.co.uk and Max Factor False Lash Effect Mascara, £10.99, www.boots.com . But my desert island product would be Shiseido Smoothing Eyeliner Pencil, £15.73, which glides on beautifully and doesn’t budge. www.feelunique.com . I take care of my lips with By Terry Baume de Rose, £35, uk.spacenk.com . I like Bobbi Brown’s Sheer Color Lip Glosses, £17, www.bobbibrown.co.uk and Lucas Pawpaw ointment is one of my favourite things, £12, www.pawpawshop.co.uk .