My beauty stash: Deborah Brett

The dressing table “It is 18th-century and French – I found it in Alfie’s Antique Market ( www.alfiesantiques.com ) in Marylebone, had it restored and it’s been with me now for nearly 20 years. I’m extremely attached to it as it has come with me on my life journey from my parents' home, to my first flat and now the house in Notting Hill that I share with my husband. It’s definitely part of me. "I love the ritual of sitting on the stool, having all my bits and pieces around me and taking time (even if it’s just five minutes) to sit and consider everything. It’s a bit like being in a grown-up sweetie shop and my daughter loves to sit next to me and watch me get ready, which is really sweet.”

My fragrances "My all-time fragrance love is Carnal Flower by Frédéric Malle, a heady but not-too-overpowering tuberose. People stop me frequently when I wear it to ask what it is. £185, www.liberty.co.uk I also love Diptyque’s Philosykos perfume. The smell of figs reminds me of summer in Majorca, where I grew up. £48 www.diptyqueparis.co.uk

My nail varnish collection I love quirky nail colours – it’s my signature. Some of my favourites are Essie – I love their neons on toes for summer and I also adore their putty colours on fingernails. One of my favourites is Lyford Lilac, a wonderful purple grey. www.nailsbymail.co.uk Other amazing colours are Chanel’s Peridot and Blue Satin. Make-up essentials In the day I wear Estée Lauder’s Daywear Sheer Tint, which is very light for the school run or when I don’t want a full face of make-up, £34, www.esteelauder.co.uk . For evening I am a fan of Chanel’s Vitalumière range, which is a great colour match for my skin: from £31, www.boots.com . When I go out I tend to either play up my eyes with a pared-down lip or pare down my eyes and do a bold lip. I’m a big fan of lipstick and some of my favourites are the Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Red Square, £17.50, www.narscosmetics.co.uk and MAC Lady Danger lipstick. My favourite for a pale lip is MAC Velvet Teddy, £13.50, www.maccosmetics.co.uk . For smouldering, smoky eyes, Guerlain’s Terracotta Loose Powder Kohl is still the best, £23, www.houseoffraser.co.uk As for mascara, I think cheaper ones, such as Max Factor False Lash Effect, are now just as good as the expensive ones, if not more so. Top Industry tip Neal’s Yard Wild Rose Beauty Balm , £32.25 – I rub it in my hands and inhale – it really de-stresses. A make-up artist friend told me to press it on to cheekbones post make-up for a real glow. It really works.