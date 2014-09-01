Sophy Robson nails it

1 September 2014
gtg-daily-gloss-sophy-listing-1

The new range of fashion forward press-ons from Sophy Robson

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Sophy Robson, nail queen and founder of Tumblr and photoblog NailPorn, has long been the go-to celebrity nail artist making her perfectly manicured stamp on the world since 2005.

Having previously worked with the likes of globally renowned figures such as Vivienne Westwood and Tom Ford and gracing the nails of model mogus Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss, Sophy has now extended her skills to the masses with a range of press-on nail designs of her own - Nail-Its.

Launching exclusively at BeautyMART from today, the faux nails come in a variety of six different styles ranging from animal prints and black bows, to classic French tips and style of the moment, half moons. Setting them apart from existing press-ons, these nails come in a realistically curved, natural and wearable length that’s both more practical and modern for the ultimate in fashion forward fingertips.

Sophy Robson Nail-Its, £9.95 are available from  BeautyMART


