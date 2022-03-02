Nails Inc launches In The Nude collection

Come January, nails can look to shed their heavy berry layers and, ahem, slip into something a little more comfortable for the chicest of New Year makeovers with Nails Inc’s new In The Nude Collection.

Comprising four full sized polishes, tips can dip their toes into a variety of fresh crisp colours whether it’s the bestselling mink pink George Street or pale blue Sheraton Street that catches their fancy, or one of the two brand new limited edition shades which are included - the rich nude Kensington Gore or soft grey Hyde Park Place instead.

Subtle, feminine and the perfect mix between pastel and neutral; these provide a beautifully opaque finish for a more socially acceptable level of barely-there coverage to give double digits a helping hand as they prepare to step into spring.

Available from January 2014 from www.nailsinc.com for £25.