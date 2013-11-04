National Spa Awareness Week campaign launches to beat stress

This week marks National Spa Awareness Week, a nationwide campaign encouraging us all to take a break from the daily grind and look after ourselves with the help of a spa day, break or treatment.

Organised by the UK Spa Association, this year's campaign is all about de-stressing; the brand has teamed up with the International Stress Management Association to remind us all that sometimes we need to take a step back. National Spa Awareness Week coincides with National Stress Awareness Day on 6th November, making it the perfect partnership and great timing for highlighting an issue that affects us all far too often.

Raising awareness about learning to manage stress in everyday life, the combined campaign will be run in support of the military charity Combat Stress. Berni Hawkins, Board member at National Spa Awareness Week says, “We’re delighted to be supporting Combat Stress as our charity for National Spa Awareness Week. Being from a family with a strong military background myself, Combat Stress is a charity that is particularly close to my heart.

"From joining together with this charity we hope to be able to give military and ex-service members the support they need to ensure they live healthy and stress-free lives long after serving the country. National Spa Awareness Week encourages wellbeing and good health across all of those in the British Armed Forces and across the nation.”

The pampering-filled week is sponsored by skincare brand Germaine de Capuccini and sees over 250 spas including Champneys, Bannatyne Spa, The Spa in Dolphin Square and many more, taking part to offer various stress-relieving promotions and events. To get involved head to www.spaweek.co.uk and simply relax… that’s a GTG order.