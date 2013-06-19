New and improved: Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+

Ayesha Muttucumaru 19 June 2013
get-the-glos-new-launch-clinque-main-stroke

Clinique's most popular moisturiser has had a makeover - Ayesha Muttucumaru shares what's new

Clinique’s best-selling daily moisturiser gets an update for the new millennia with some added benefits to help skin arm itself against new-age skin-ageing environmental nasties.

Attending the aptly yellow-themed launch at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design, GTG got to finally see the results of the much-anticipated makeover. 65 years in the making, the long-awaited sequel has been dermatologist-reformulated and is set to hit our shelves on the 12th of July.

So why change such a cult product? As the saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” right? However, as Janet Pardo, Clinique’s Senior Vice President of Global Product Development puts it, “The world has changed. Skin care technology has changed. And so we have changed.” Prevention is certainly better than cure and so to match the growing demands on our skin, DDML v2.0 has been modified to provide a greater boost of moisturisation, as well as increase barrier strength to better resist daily skin stresses.

Using three formulating dermatologists, 53 researchers, 100 formula trials and Clinique’s most extensive sensory testing ever undertaken, the brand were keen to get the formula just right. Still retaining its classic shade of yellow and silky texture, it now contains a formula containing sunflower seed cake, barley extract and cucumber extract to bolster the skin’s barrier and hyaluronic acid, glycerin and urea to give your complexion a much needed hydration-filled helping hand.

Improved yet still keeping many of the characteristics that made it such a success, this new launch is sure to keep loyal DDML customers happy while helping it gain a whole new group of admirers in the process too. Sounds like it was well worth the wait…

Available nationwide at Clinique counters and  www.clinique.co.uk  from 12th July 2013, from £17.


