New supermodel supplement from Elle Macpherson

7 July 2014
ellemac-dailycrush

This Super Elixir will have you strutting your stuff supermodel-style

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

We’d all love to look like Elle Macpherson. Right? Well now we can, thanks to the launch of the supermodel’s secret bio live supplement The Super Elixir by WelleCo. A specialised blend of alkalising greens, vitamins, minerals and digestive enzymes, the elixir promises balance and bodily tranquility in abundance. Derived from whole foods, it is easily absorbed at a cellular level and designed to encourage the optimum function of all areas of the body, including the hormonal, circulatory and nervous systems.

For optimum results Elle’s Elixir is best taken daily. It’s light with a hint of lime zest mixed into water, but also perfect with almond milk or smoothies. You can even sprinkle it over salad for a body-loving lunchtime boost. The magic mix starts to work within a few days, and after a week you’ll be feeling just as super as the model herself. It’s also great to take first thing in the morning or before a workout as improved alkaline balance in the body often leads to increased energy levels and better overall performance.

Just looking at Elle is pretty much all the proof we need for The Super Elixir’s credentials, and if it’s a step in the right direction towards getting that elusive supermodel glow, we’re sold.

The Super Elixir by WelleCo, £96, available to buy online from  Selfridges


You may also like

The video that will shock you into wearing SPF every day
10 inspirational quotes from top wellness experts
How to beat the post-summer blues
How to overcome low self-esteem


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Strawberry Drip, £21
Dior Capture totals Super Potent Face Serum, £64
Dr.PAWPAW YOUR gorgeous SKIN Hydrating Day Cream, £18
Boots The Icons Fragrance Beauty Box, £30
M&S water resistant padded tote shopper, £25
New Look zebra print midi dress, £29.99

More Gloss

Health
Electrolytes: why everyone’s adding a pinch of salt to their water
Health
“I tried a hyperbaric oxygen chamber and have never felt more naturally energised"
Partnership
Why probiotics could be a game-changer in menopause
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Explore More