Not Fair: Clinique 16 Shades of Beige Collection

My 50 Shades of Grey trilogy may be collecting dust on my bookshelf, however the launch of a new colour collective of the beauty variety may pose a much more entertaining prospect. Move over grey, because beige is back, revamped and now available in 16 shades, to make any skin tone look great in the buff just in time for spring.

‘Wait a minute, did you really just say 16 shades of beige?!’ I hear you exclaim. Yes I did indeed, who knew beige wasn’t quite the bore we all thought it was? Well apparently Clinique did and as a result, has set its sights on giving it a makeover of its own with 8 new limited edition Nail Enamels , £12 and a new All About Shadow Neutral Territory 2 palette for eyes too, £32.

I usually find that a nude polish on my nails often looks a little, well, weird for lack of a better word on me. It sounds great in theory but in practice, the moment my tips reach for a rich chocolate brown, my double digits automatically take the form of a box of Cadbury’s Chocolate Fingers. Which just makes me hungry to be honest.