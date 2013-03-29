Not Fair: Eye palettes

Whether for daytime or nighttime, work or play, there is currently a wide and varied selection of eye palettes which are pigmented and bold enough to show up on a range of darker skin tones. Having made many an eyeshadow blunder in my somewhat questionable teenage beauty past (lime green, anyone?), avoid making my mistakes and invest in one of these three flattering palettes, chosen for their ability to suit a range of different occasions (not to mention bank balances). You may never want for another eyeshadow again…

Sleek i Divine in Bad Girl, £7.99: This palette has the definitive selection of nighttime shades to perfect any type of smokey eye. Extremely soft, high quality and easy to blend, the 12 covetable shades are strong enough to show up on the darkest of chocolatey tones and thankfully won’t break the bank either.