Not Fair: Eye palettes

Whether for daytime or nighttime, work or play, there is currently a wide and varied selection of eye palettes which are pigmented and bold enough to show up on a range of darker skin tones. Having made many an eyeshadow blunder in my somewhat questionable teenage beauty past (lime green, anyone?), avoid making my mistakes and invest in one of these three flattering palettes, chosen for their ability to suit a range of different occasions (not to mention bank balances). You may never want for another eyeshadow again…
Today…
Sleek i Divine in Bad Girl, £7.99: This palette has the definitive selection of nighttime shades to perfect any type of smokey eye. Extremely soft, high quality and easy to blend, the 12 covetable shades are strong enough to show up on the darkest of chocolatey tones and thankfully won’t break the bank either.
Payday…
Urban Decay Naked Eyeshadow Palette , £36: Perfect for understated daytime glamour, this palette boasts twelve stylish shades ranging from the discreet to the dramatic. With a subtle light-reflective sheen to most of the colours, I personally love how this palette has the ability to make any eye colour pop under the unflattering fluorescent hues of stark office lighting. Perfect for injecting some life into tired Monday morning peepers.
Someday…
Tom Ford Eye Color Quad in Burnished Amber, £62: As with anything from the Tom Ford make-up range, their eye palettes are super-luxe, super-stylish and alas, super-expensive too. This particular selection of sunset-inspired colours are perfect for those looking for something a little bit different for a night out, with a distinctive range of reds and oranges to add a subtle flash of colour. With a mixture of textures to choose from, the variety of matte or shimmer shades can be used to achieve a modern party look that darker skin tones will be able to pull off effortlessly. Certainly one for the birthday wish-list!
