Not Fair: Gangnam style

I am an embarrassing dancer. You can usually find me in the middle of the dance floor, trying in vain to get my friends to join me in my mission to either bring back the Running Man, the Sprinkler or the Robot. I love a good dance routine and I’ve now added a new move to my dancing repertoire. Two words: Gangnam Style. Not only did I find myself actually purchasing the song, I have it on repeat on my iPod and have mastered the dance sequence to such an embarrassing extent, that I actually teach it to others. I have become the official ambassador of Gangnam love and with celebrities like Britney Spears, Ellen DeGeneres and Tom Cruise also expressing their appreciation for it and over 427 million views on YouTube , it looks as if I’m not alone.

So what exactly is Gangnam Style?

Gangnam Style is based on a high-class lifestyle associated with the Gangnam district of Seoul. The video pokes fun at the stereotypical image of its inhabitants and is an ode to K-Pop superstar Psy’s mantra of “Dress classy and dance cheesy”. However, what really grabbed our attention at GTG HQ was the Korean street style that was displayed left, right and centre in the video. To ensure that you look as good as you possibly can whilst riding an invisible pony, here’s our guide for getting Gangnam Styled:

1. Take a page out of HyunA’s book (the very glam, ginger-locked girl at the end of the video) and wear some metallic hi-tops, (a pair of Nike’s Dunk High iDs, £95, are great for this and you can customise them online, http://store.nike.com ). Team with a pair of neon socks (try American Apparel’s Solid Calf-High Socks in Neon Pink, £7, http://store.americanapparel.co.uk) and accessorise accordingly. Fancy dyeing your hair ginger? Go for it! It’s all about fun, bright colours and not taking yourself too seriously