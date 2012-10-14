Not Fair: Gangnam style

Ayesha Muttucumaru 14 October 2012
Not%20fair_Gangnam%20style_1

Ayesha Muttucumaru seeks out the best beauty products for black, Asian and mixed-race women. This week: Heeeeeeeeeyyyyyyyy sexy lady - getting the look behind the YouTube phenomenon

I am an embarrassing dancer. You can usually find me in the middle of the dance floor, trying in vain to get my friends to join me in my mission to either bring back the Running Man, the Sprinkler or the Robot. I love a good dance routine and I’ve now added a new move to my dancing repertoire. Two words: Gangnam Style. Not only did I find myself actually purchasing the song, I have it on repeat on my iPod and have mastered the dance sequence to such an embarrassing extent, that I actually teach it to others. I have become the official ambassador of Gangnam love and with celebrities like Britney Spears, Ellen DeGeneres and Tom Cruise also expressing their appreciation for it and over 427 million views on  YouTube , it looks as if I’m not alone.

So what exactly is Gangnam Style?

Gangnam Style is based on a high-class lifestyle associated with the Gangnam district of Seoul. The video pokes fun at the stereotypical image of its inhabitants and is an ode to K-Pop superstar Psy’s mantra of “Dress classy and dance cheesy”. However, what really grabbed our attention at GTG HQ was the Korean street style that was displayed left, right and centre in the video. To ensure that you look as good as you possibly can whilst riding an invisible pony, here’s our guide for getting Gangnam Styled:

1. Take a page out of HyunA’s book (the very glam, ginger-locked girl at the end of the video) and wear some metallic hi-tops, (a pair of Nike’s Dunk High iDs, £95, are great for this and you can customise them online,  http://store.nike.com ). Team with a pair of neon socks (try American Apparel’s Solid Calf-High Socks in Neon Pink, £7,  http://store.americanapparel.co.uk)  and accessorise accordingly. Fancy dyeing your hair ginger? Go for it! It’s all about fun, bright colours and not taking yourself too seriously

2. Transition from daytime casual to night-time chic by teaming a baby doll dress with heels. Socks, again, are a necessity. Team this with a low, equestrian ponytail (very Erdem A/W 2012, if you ask us).

3.   Korean women are famed for their flawless, porcelain skin, so ensure that you’ve invested in a good skincare regime including a cleansing oil (such as Shu Uemura’s ultime8 sublime beauty cleansing oil, £34,  www.shuuemura.co.uk ) and BB cream or skin perfector - products which have their origins from this area of the world. The best of the bunch are GOSH’s BB Cream, £7.99,  www.superdrug.com , Stila’s Stay All Day 10-in-1 HD Beauty Balm, £26,  www.harveynichols.com  and Sarah McNamara’s Miracle Skin Transformer SPF20 Face, £38, also available at Harvey Nicks from November 14. All suit a good range of skin tones and types.

4.   Wear sunglasses everywhere. Even in a sauna.

5.   Above all, ensure that you’re comfortable. The power of Gangnam Style is that it should be enjoyed wherever, whenever.

You’re now ready to go forth and spread the Gangnam Style message. What this message is though, I’m still not entirely sure - my Korean’s a little rusty. However, if you’re not ready to embrace your inner K-Popstar quite yet, be prepared. In the words of Gloria Estefan, “The rhythm is going to get you”. Don’t say that I didn’t warn you.


