Olympic manicures: the nail designs of Team GB’s finest

If you’re looking for some nail art inspo, Team GB is currently leading the way in terms of winning manis. Painting Rio blue, white and red, they’re exuding patriotism from tip to toe courtesy of P&G’s must-visit salon in Rio and Max Factor.
Feeling inspired? Try these Olympic-sized tip-offs a try...
Heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill sporting a Union Jack statement nail
Open water swimmer, Keri-Anne Payne sporting the iconic Olympic Rings on her ring finger
Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith’s ruby and gold Olympic Rings design using Max Factor's Gel Shine Lacquer in Radiant Ruby as a base
