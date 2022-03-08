Olympic manicures: the nail designs of Team GB’s finest

Ayesha Muttucumaru 16 August 2016
gtg-olympic-nails-main-2

Want winning nails? Look no further than Team GB who’ve been sporting some pretty amazing nail art as of late...

If you’re looking for some nail art inspo, Team GB is currently leading the way in terms of winning manis. Painting Rio blue, white and red, they’re exuding patriotism from tip to toe courtesy of P&G’s must-visit salon in Rio and Max Factor.

Feeling inspired? Try these Olympic-sized tip-offs a try...

Heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill sporting a Union Jack statement nail

Sprinter Anyika Onuora rocking royal blue using  Max Factor’s Gel Shine Lacquer nail varnish in Lacquered Violet

Open water swimmer, Keri-Anne Payne sporting the iconic Olympic Rings on her ring finger

Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith’s ruby and gold Olympic Rings design using Max Factor's Gel Shine Lacquer in Radiant Ruby as a base

