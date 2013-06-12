One Direction launch their debut perfume

Boyband of the moment One Direction have caused utter hysteria among their legions of teeny-bopper fans with the announcement that they will be launching their first fragrance in Harrods on the 25th August, rolling out nationwide from the 9th September.

The 1D boys posted a rather cringey handwritten note online last week, sharing the news and name of their debut fragrance for her - Our Moment:

"We’ve loved every step of creating this special fragrance for you, our incredible fans. We are very proud of it and hope you love ‘Our Moment’ as much as we do. Thank you so much for always being right there for us. We love you XX, 1D.”

Encased in a jewel-cut bottle with a silver crowned lid (which, naturally, contains a fake pink flower) the pink-hued fruity and floral fragrance has top notes of pink grapefruit, wild berries and redcurrants, with jasmine, freesia and frangipani at the heart of the scent and dry woody tones of musk and white patchouli at its base.

Despite the fact that 'Our Moment' is, according to industry sources, set to make in excess of $120 million in first-year retail sales (well done boys), we admittedly are both baffled and bemused by the Twitter feeds of all the 1D fans who are oh-so desperate to get their hands on the fragrance. Said to encapture the boys’ true scent, we can think of nothing that we would want to spritz ourselves with less. Eau, the naivety of youth.