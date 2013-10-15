Oral-B 3D White Luxe’s nationwide search for ‘The Smile’

Ayesha Muttucumaru 15 October 2013
oral-b-3d-white-luxe-s-nationwide-search-for-the-smile--1

Flash your best smile and it could become famous thanks to Oral-B, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

Finding it hard to flash a smile in the midst of the teeth chattering dip in temperatures? Well, thanks to a competition launched by Oral-B , you now have the perfect excuse to grin from ear to ear.

Oral-B, official sponsors of ‘ The Face ’ and their panel of Oral-B 3D White Luxe judges are on a nationwide hunt to find ‘The Smile’. The ideal opportunity to showcase a great set of pearly whites, enter the competition and share your toothy talent for a chance at winning a professional photoshoot in London and becoming ‘The Smile’ of the Beauty Recommended UK and Ireland Facebook page.

MORE GLOSS: Imogen Edwards-Jones gets her teeth whitened

The competition finalists will be judged by three leading experts in the beauty industry – the smiley face of This Morning, Holly Willoughby, leading blogger Ruth Crilly of ‘A Model Recommends’ and renowned Cosmetic Dentist, Dr Uchenna Okoye.

Entering is easy – simply either tweet a photo of yourself smiling to @OralB_UK with the hashtag #MyOralBSmile or email a jpeg of your smile to OralBsmile@beautyrecommended.com  by midnight tonight. Get smiling and get your entries in quick!

Click here  for further information, terms and conditions.


