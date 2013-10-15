Oral-B 3D White Luxe’s nationwide search for ‘The Smile’

Finding it hard to flash a smile in the midst of the teeth chattering dip in temperatures? Well, thanks to a competition launched by Oral-B , you now have the perfect excuse to grin from ear to ear.

Oral-B, official sponsors of ‘ The Face ’ and their panel of Oral-B 3D White Luxe judges are on a nationwide hunt to find ‘The Smile’. The ideal opportunity to showcase a great set of pearly whites, enter the competition and share your toothy talent for a chance at winning a professional photoshoot in London and becoming ‘The Smile’ of the Beauty Recommended UK and Ireland Facebook page.

The competition finalists will be judged by three leading experts in the beauty industry – the smiley face of This Morning, Holly Willoughby, leading blogger Ruth Crilly of ‘A Model Recommends’ and renowned Cosmetic Dentist, Dr Uchenna Okoye.

Entering is easy – simply either tweet a photo of yourself smiling to @OralB_UK with the hashtag #MyOralBSmile or email a jpeg of your smile to OralBsmile@beautyrecommended.com by midnight tonight. Get smiling and get your entries in quick!

