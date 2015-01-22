P&G’s David Taylor aquires new title as President of Global Beauty

As Group President of Global Health & Grooming at Procter & Gamble, Taylor holds one of the most influential jobs in the health and beauty industry. Taylor, a P&G veteran who has worked his way up through the ranks, has now become even more influential with an additional title as President of Global Beauty. Beating Deb Henretta - P&G’s group president of Global Beauty who was once seen as an early contender for the job - Taylor will take over from the Feb 1st according to sources citing an internal announcement.

WWD reports that this therefore puts Taylor in the frontrunning to take over as CEO when Alan Lafley stands down.

