Pai Skincare host event to celebrate Organic Beauty Week

In celebration of the Soil Association’s Organic Beauty Week, sensitive skincare brand Pai are holding an exciting three day event involving everything from talks to training sessions. Teaming up with Whole Foods Kensington, the brand plan to leave event-goers glowing from the inside out.

The event, which runs from Friday 12th through to Sunday 14th September, will see wellbeing wonders like Amelia Freer and Madeleine Shaw giving advice on nutrition, cooking and how to eat like a healthy eating guru. Coupled with this will be classes from US giant Equinox and triyoga, followed by refreshing cold-pressed juices from Plenish.

Kicking off the Organic Beauty event on Thursday, Vogue editor Calgary Avansino will be spilling her secrets on putting together the perfect organic beauty routine. Our go-to-girl for all things organic, we can’t think of a better opener!

On Friday morning the Pai hosted area of Whole Foods will swing into life, offering a range of talks and events perfect for every organic junkie, from beginner to total organic addict. Talks will cover everything from how to deal with sensitive skin to failsafe tips on getting the flawless complexion.

Tickets are selling out fast, so buy yours online before it’s too late.