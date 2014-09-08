Pai Skincare host event to celebrate Organic Beauty Week

8 September 2014
gtg-daily-gloss-pai-main

The event promises training, talks and triyoga - all in celebration of Organic Beauty Week

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

In celebration of the Soil Association’s Organic Beauty Week, sensitive skincare brand Pai are holding an exciting three day event involving everything from talks to training sessions. Teaming up with Whole Foods Kensington, the brand plan to leave event-goers glowing from the inside out.

The event, which runs from Friday 12th through to Sunday 14th September, will see wellbeing wonders like  Amelia Freer  and  Madeleine Shaw  giving advice on nutrition, cooking and how to eat like a healthy eating guru. Coupled with this will be classes from US giant Equinox and triyoga, followed by refreshing cold-pressed juices from Plenish.

Kicking off the Organic Beauty event on Thursday, Vogue editor  Calgary Avansino  will be spilling her secrets on putting together the perfect organic beauty routine. Our go-to-girl for all things organic, we can’t think of a better opener!

On Friday morning the Pai hosted area of Whole Foods will swing into life, offering a range of talks and events perfect for every organic junkie, from beginner to total organic addict. Talks will cover everything from how to deal with sensitive skin to failsafe tips on getting the flawless complexion.

Tickets are selling out fast, so  buy yours online  before it’s too late.


You may also like

The video that will shock you into wearing SPF every day
10 inspirational quotes from top wellness experts
How to beat the post-summer blues
How to overcome low self-esteem


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island satin maxi skirt, £30
H&M knitted jumper, £18.99
Ofra Cosmetics Pressed Banana Powder, £12
Lancôme Lash Idôle Eye Liner, £17.60
Huda Beauty Faux Filter Luminous Matte Concealer, £26
Montezuma’s Lots of Love Chocolate Bar Library, £14

More Gloss

Health
Electrolytes: why everyone’s adding a pinch of salt to their water
Health
“I tried a hyperbaric oxygen chamber and have never felt more naturally energised"
Partnership
Why probiotics could be a game-changer in menopause
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Explore More