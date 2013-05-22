Philip Kingsley launches One More Day dry shampoo

Judy Johnson 22 May 2013
Trichologist Philip Kingsley has added a new hair hero to his range, writes Judy Johnson

Expert trichologist (not to mention GTG favourite) Philip Kingsley  is launching his first dry shampoo this summer.

Though Kingsley's philosophy has always been that you must wash your hair daily for optimum health, the hair hero has forgiven us the occasional slip due to hectic lives and busy schedules by producing One More Day, a dry shampoo with a difference.

So named because it gives you a spare day to play with by allowing you to skip a wash, the new formula uses rice starch, a standard dry shampoo ingredient, to add volume and texture while other added ingredients help maintain that hair health that Philip Kingsley is so known for.

With Zinc PCA which is known to control flaking and sebum plus Allantoin and Bisabolol which calm irritated skin, you can get that fresh feeling without that telltale itch that's so common with other dry shampoo formulas. The ingredients are used in other products from Kingsley's expert range for those with troubled scalps, so they're tried and trusted for their soothing properties. It smells pretty perfect too - we're sold.

One More Day is available exclusively from  Marks & Spencer  from June 17th and available from all other stockists from mid July 2013, priced at £13.50 for 200ml or £5.95 for 50ml.


