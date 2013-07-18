Pick up a polish and a mani at Clinique's pop-up nail bar

18 July 2013
get-the-gloss-clinique-pop-up-polish-1

Fancy a new nail colour during your lunch hour? Hot-foot it to Selfridges this week, writes Eilidh Robertson

As big fans of a good pop-up, Get the Gloss HQ were very excited by news of an exclusive Clinique pop-up nail bar in our very own Selfridges London. Manicurists will be on hand this week to offer a complimentary shape and polish with every purchase from the brand’s new range: A Different Nail Enamel for Sensitive Skin . And with eleven permanent colours and nine limited edition summer shades at only £12 a pop, you’ll want to buy them all.

Clinique has conducted extensive research into the relationship between nail enamel and sensitive skin – and the results are pretty ground-breaking. With an average person touching their face more than two hundred times a day, those with a more sensitive visage can often experience a nasty reaction from the chemicals found in many nail polishes, especially around the delicate eye area.

Here’s where Clinique step in, having developed a range especially formulated for sensitive skin; making periorbital dermatitis (rash on upper and lower eyelids) a thing of the past! And with a whopping six years in the making, quality has not been compromised – high shine, streak-free and fast drying; Clinique ticks all the boxes.

With no booking required, you have no excuse not to pop in for a lunchtime manicure. But hurry – as is the nature of the pop-up beast: it can’t last forever and this one’s no exception. Save time by checking out the list of shades online here. 


