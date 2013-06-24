Pop-up beauty and wellbeing festival launches

While the hipsters, ravers and music fanatics dig out their camping gear, slip into their Hunters and head to Glastonbury, the green gods and goddesses are making a beeline for W1 for a summer festival of a different variety.

Boutique organic skincare store, naturopathic clinic and beauty salon Content Beauty and Wellbeing is holding a series of events between 24th June and the 6th July including tastings, pop-ups, demos and exclusive previews, showcasing the crème de la crème of all things natural and organic.

With some of the best experts in the field on Content’s roster, you can book in for everything from a make-up bag overhaul by celebrity make-up artist Louise Dartford to a diet and kitchen analysis by Medical Herbalist and Nutritionist Jennifer Derham, or even a detoxing and de-stressing facial and massage.

As if that wasn't enough, our favourite organic juicing brand Radiance will also be setting up a two day pop-up juice lab within the Content store on the 5th and 6th July. Whether you're all about the green or not, that's definitely a delicious treat worth putting in the diary.

From 24th-30th June 2013 you can also enjoy a 10% discount on all wellbeing supplements and organic beauty online at www.beingcontent.com - simply enter summer festival at the checkout!

For more information and a list of all of the events go to www.beingcontent.com

All events are held at Content, 14 Bulstrode St, W1U 2JG. Book by phoning 020 3075 1006.