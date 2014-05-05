Poppy Delevingne’s beauty secrets

Glossip Girl is a sponge for celebrity beauty regimes. Of late I’ve been crushing on Colbert MD and his Illumino Oils that the Victoria’s Secrets models adore and Dr Harold Lancer and his ‘Lancer Method’ that Beyonce and Victoria Beckham can’t get enough of. Though I’d been getting up close and personal with the people who help the stars look gorgeous, it’s an entirely different proposition to chat to one of ‘the beautiful people’ face-to-face. As you can imagine I was practically cock-a-hoop when the opportunity arose to chat to Poppy Delevingne and delve into her beauty bag.

From her tips and tricks for surviving long-haul travel, to her daily mantras for living a healthy life, not to mention short-cut to instant relaxation, Poppy reveals all…

First thing’s first Poppy, you’re no stranger to a long-haul flight, what are your in-flight beauty essentials?

Hydration is the key when you travel. Whenever I arrive anywhere the first thing I do is use the Liz Earle Cleanse and Polish followed by the Sisley Hydrating Mask .

What are your go-to carry-on beauty essentials?

I love MV Organics Rose Hydrating Mist , Crème de la Mer Eye Cream and the Chanel Concealer Pen .

Summer is upon us – do you change-up your skincare depending on the seasons?

In the summer I like to leave things to the elements. For me, there is nothing better than sea salt and sunshine. I always wear SPF though. In winter I think it’s lovely to treat yourself with night creams and oils – La Prairie and Skin Ceuticals do delicious ones.

If you could travel with only one beauty product what would it be?

Ghost Eclipse, my fragrance – it leaves me feeling sunshiny and energised.

Will you make any changes to your beauty regime in the run-up to your wedding?

I’m just going to be a little more regimented about it and make sure I take my makeup off every night.

What piece of beauty advice would you give your 16-year-old self?

Don’t be shy of your freckles, I used to spend so much time trying to cover them and now I just want more.