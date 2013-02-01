Postcard from LA: The elixirs of life

In LA, the word ‘detox’ doesn’t trend at any specific time of year. It’s a perennial activity and one akin to breathing, hiking or watching Girls on HBO: you do it, and you presume that everyone else is doing it, too. But at this time of year, when immune systems are low and colds and flu are rife, we want to restock while we detox, and put as much goodness into our bodies as we can - without choking to death.



If you struggle to force the requisite pile of vitamins down your gullet daily, you might seek a simpler way of ingesting some extra virtue. All hail the elixir. There’s a new trend out there for the ‘liquid supplement’ – all-natural, science-tastic panaceas you can drop (literally) into a glass of water or juice, which make you big and strong from deep within.



Move over Aloe Vera juice, Berocca and Emergen-C. The same goes for my old favourites, Source of Life ( www.naturesplus.com ) and Cellfood ( www.cellfood.com ). In LA, chlorophyll is the new kid on the block.



The chlorophyll in my brand of choice, ChlorOxygen ( www.herbsetc.com ), is extracted from the leaves of stinging nettles and increases the oxygen available to the blood cells, thereby improving energy levels, the immune system and general health. It is especially good for the liver. I also have friends who add a few cayenne drops to their water (a current juice bar favourite) which purports to boost circulation and burn fat ( www.herbsetc.com ).



The most powerful elixir of life out there on the market, however, has to be fulvic acid. The brand currently best pioneering this magic health-booster is Phylia de M. I discovered it when in LA and liked the brand so much I agreed to be its ambassador, so I am slightly biased when I say that this stuff is genius. Brilliant. Easy. Simple. Powerful. Effective. Phylia’s Fulphyl ( http://phyliahair.com for USA, www.victoriahealth.com for UK) is a ‘super cell conductor’ - a refreshingly inoffensive and earthy-tasting kind of a watery potion - which you add daily to water, juice or soup.