Quick summer body beauty fixes

What’s that Mr Weatherman? Temperatures could hit a sizzling 17 degrees? We know, we know, not exactly Sub-Saharan temperatures, but while we might not be reaching for our bikinis just yet, it’s always good to have a stash of summer beauty must-haves to get us looking summer-fab, super-fast. Y’know, just in case.



If the thought of shedding the socks, packing away your jumpers and hitching up your hemline just a few inches north is a somewhat terrifying prospect after what seems like the longest winter EVER, here’s our pick of the most effective express-beauty bag buys for when time is of the essence… Bourjois Delice de Soleil Bronzing Powder Spray for Face & Body

£7.99, www.boots.com



This quick-drying bronzing spray for both face and body spreads incredibly evenly to give sun-deprived winter skin a naturally golden glow. Plus it smells of chocolate. A must-have for cocoa fans everywhere. Gillette Venus & Olay Razor

£5.49, www.boots.com



For fuzz-free fearlessness sans dryness, try out this new razor from beauty power duo Gillette and Olay. Equipped with no fewer than five blades and Olay Moisture Bars, dare to bare by making this your new bath time buddy. Clinique Moisture Surge CC Cream SPF 30 Hydrating Colour Corrector

£28, www.johnlewis.com



This multi-tasking, lightweight complexion perfector contains clever dual-layered colour correcting optics to provide the perfect amount of coverage. With hyaluronic acid to hydrate and water binding agents to protect skin against changing humidity conditions, it ensures all bases are covered in looking shine-free and flawless for any weather. It also has a great blend of sunscreens for UVA/UVB protection too. Seche Nail Lacquer in Coral

£9.95, www.nailsbymail.co.uk



This vibrant splash of coral is just the solution to help nails ditch the gloves and go into the light. Chippers take heed, they’re also one of the fastest-drying polish ranges around. Estee Lauder Daywear UV Base SPF 50

£33, www.esteelauder.co.uk



As the finishing touch to your skincare regime, add a final swipe of this fresh, gorgeously cucumber-scented anti-oxidant rich cream for an extra veil of protection against skin-damaging free radicals and UVA and UVB rays. Ideal to be worn alone, over moisturiser or foundation we love how easily it sinks into skin and the super-high SPF too. L’Oreal Paris GlamShine Stain Splash

£7.99, www.boots.com



For fruity, glossy lips that have extra staying power, look no further than these refreshingly non-gloopy lip glosses which provide just the right pop of colour to stand out from the crowd. Keraskin Esthetics Hydro-Scrub

£40, to find your nearest salon, visit www.keraskin-esthetics.com



Slug off dead, dry post-winter skin with this hard-working scrub that both exfoliates and perfectly preps skin for tanning. Expensive yes, but it’s basically like buying silky-smooth limbs in a jar. Temple Spa It’s All Good Nutritious Skin Oil