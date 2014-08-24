The fabulous and most fancy fragrance yet from the Library Collection

Amouage Opus VIII eau de parfum is the eighth volume in the Library Collection of sensuous scents, and also quite possibly the grandest - it’s safe to say the Glossy Posse are in awe.

Beautifully packaged in a white bottle with specks of gold, the regal-like bottle appears as splendid and opulent as it smells. Indeed, it’s formulated using only the finest ingredients from around the world, containing top notes of jasmine, ylang-ylang and orange blossom, middle notes of olibanum, saffron and ginger, and base notes of benzoin and West Indian bay.

Ideal for those who prefer spicy, oud fragrances that are both deep and complex, this is a perfect transitional perfume taking you away from the fresh and floral scents of summer and into warmer, woodier, winter climes.

A slight word of warning though - it’s a pretty potent scent (a little really does go a long way), so be wary not to douse yourself as you would with another fragrance, just one spritz too many is enough to last you a lifetime - on the other hand, this longevity certainly makes the price tag a little easier to bear.

Amouage OPUS VIII, £180, is available from Selfridges