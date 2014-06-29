Relax and unwind with the NEOM Home Candle

29 June 2014
neommain

Let English lavender, sweet basil and jasmine bring a touch of tranquillity to your home

The Glossy Posse are pleased to announced we’ve found the perfect blues banisher for stress-filled days - and it’s far cheaper than a flight to the Carribean. The NEOM Organics Tranquility Home Candle promises to spice up (or rather, slow down) your pre bedtime routine, calming aching musles and relaxing your mind in a matter of sensual, scented minutes.

Made using vegetable wax and essential oils, these home candles are au naturel and free from harmful pollutants and toxins meaning you can burn them wherever and whenever you like. They’re trial-proven to improve sleep quality and have a powerful holistic effect when inhaled.

The Tranquillity candle is fragranced with a delicate blend of English lavender, laced with a sprig of sweet basil and dashings of jasmine, and evokes the purple splendor of lavender lined fields on a summer’s day - even when the sun isn’t shining. They’re sweetly packaged and come in an ultra-stylish frosted glass jar, perfect for the bedside dresser or the bathroom cabinet.

NEOM Luxury Organics are currently giving their range an exciting new look. The NEOM Tranquillity Home Candle, £39.50, will be avilable to  buy online  from July 1st


You may also like

The video that will shock you into wearing SPF every day

10 inspirational quotes from top wellness experts

How to beat the post-summer blues

How to overcome low self-esteem


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Explore More