Relax and unwind with the NEOM Home Candle

The Glossy Posse are pleased to announced we’ve found the perfect blues banisher for stress-filled days - and it’s far cheaper than a flight to the Carribean. The NEOM Organics Tranquility Home Candle promises to spice up (or rather, slow down) your pre bedtime routine, calming aching musles and relaxing your mind in a matter of sensual, scented minutes.

Made using vegetable wax and essential oils, these home candles are au naturel and free from harmful pollutants and toxins meaning you can burn them wherever and whenever you like. They’re trial-proven to improve sleep quality and have a powerful holistic effect when inhaled.

The Tranquillity candle is fragranced with a delicate blend of English lavender, laced with a sprig of sweet basil and dashings of jasmine, and evokes the purple splendor of lavender lined fields on a summer’s day - even when the sun isn’t shining. They’re sweetly packaged and come in an ultra-stylish frosted glass jar, perfect for the bedside dresser or the bathroom cabinet.

NEOM Luxury Organics are currently giving their range an exciting new look. The NEOM Tranquillity Home Candle, £39.50, will be avilable to buy online from July 1st