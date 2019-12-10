Revealed: The fragrances you loved the most in 2019

Fragrance is a very personal thing - a quick poll around the office revealed we all have very different tastes in perfume ( Tom Ford Velvet Orchid , Narciso Rodriguez Fleur Musc and Viktor & Rolf’s Flower Bomb were a few names that came up), however, there are some scents that are universally popular.

Fragrance Direct has just revealed its top-selling scents of 2019; from new perfumes on the block to hero scents, there a few themes running through the top ten.

“It’s clear to see that some of the industry’s biggest names are experimenting with our ideas of fragrance to great effect,” says Fragrance Direct's product marketing executive Lucy Gratton. “From the introduction of unconventional ingredients like leather and seawater to the increasing presence of notes from the kitchen (e.g. ginger, pepper and cardamom), it’s clear that brands who deviate from the norm are reaping the financial rewards.”

“It’s also interesting to see more and more brands weave softer, more typically feminine notes such as lavender, rose and clementine into their biggest ranges, further suggesting the industry is moving towards a future that leaves traditional ideas of gender behind.”

2019's best selling perfumes

1. Marc Jacobs Decadence Eau De Parfum