Review: FOREO ISSA 2 Electric Toothbrush

Whether you’re a convert to a manual or an electric, we’re going to take you on an exciting oral hygiene ride right now. Heady thrills + dental health, if you will. Because there’s a toothbrush out there like no other, and it’s on standby to make your sink, smile and schedule extra sleek. Here’s the lowdown on the fundamentals of what a silicone electric toothbrush can do for your teeth vs. the competition, and why it’s particularly handy if you travel on the regular...

What is it?

The FOREO ISSA 2 : a sonic silicone electric toothbrush. So far, so futuristic. To break it down further, the toothbrush is made of soft, hygienic silicone combined with a PBT polymer, which join forces to give bacteria the brush off. You know your usual scrubby bristled brush head that hangs about the bathroom providing a party haven for bugs? This is the opposite of that. There’s nowhere for nasties to harbour, which is just as well given that the job of a toothbrush is to eliminate potentially problematic bacteria in the first place.

Alongside the impeccably clean credentials, the silicone and polymer bristles sweep away plaque while preserving gum health, something that can’t always be said of harsher brush heads. The brush head is flexible, so you can easily access nooks and crannies, and the entire toothbrush is waterproof and light to hold, which means that you can take it into the shower and on holiday without any technical malfunctions or bulky baggage limit issues. The real boon where portability and power is concerned, however, is the battery life. In a world of phones on the blink and lifeless laptops, the FOREO ISSA 2 lasts for an AN ENTIRE YEAR on a single charge. That’s 365 days of fresh, without having to conduct a forensic sweep of the house to locate charging paraphernalia. Speaking of which this swishy sonic brush is low maintenance on that front: it charges via a USB cable, so you can plug it into your phone charger or computer when it does need juice. Which obviously isn’t often. We do love a bit of tech that looks after itself. Amongst the shouty devices that are now essential to daily life, it fulfils its purpose without making a fuss. For that reason alone, it can stay, but it has other innovation going on too...