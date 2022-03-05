Revlon and Jenny Longworth create the Midnight Fashionista Nail

Throw out your pack of cards and pack away your bunny in a hat because if you’re looking for a more foolproof way of nailing a party trick this festive season, this eye-catching look created by Revlon’s UK Nail Ambassador Jenny Longworth could be just what you’ve been searching for.

A chic and modern take on textured nails that’s slick, on-trend and surprisingly stress-free, Jenny’s revealed her pro secrets for channelling your inner ‘Midnight Fashionista’ with this handy how-to.

Nail art made easy? We’re sold. Pick up a polish (or two) and get painting and tweet your pics to @RevlonUK or Instagram them to @revlon_uk to show off your skills.

The look

“I took inspiration from precious stones and jewel tones and blended the colours to create a textured and marbled effect,” said Jenny.

Step 1