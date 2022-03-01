Revlon unveils new Tweed and Leather Nail Enamels

We love an excuse to experiment with textured nails here at GTG. Not only does it give us the chance to dip our tips into colours outside of our comfort zones, but it also allows for a multitude of sins to be hidden should we get a little, ahem, ‘clumsy thumbsy’ during the drying process. Always with its finger firmly placed on the fashion pulse, Revlon has just introduced a collection of textile-inspired polishes, to satisfy our nail art needs and give our new season wardrobes some on-trend fabrics to choose from too.

Available from mid-March until July, we’ll be able to add 3 new Tweed and 3 Leather effect enamels to our closet of cover-ups. For an edgy matte finish that stays chip-free for a good few days, opt for one of the rough ‘n ready Leathers. From the aptly named black Motorcycle Jacket, the vibrant blue Rock Chic to the deep violet hues of Downtown (our personal favourite), they’re the perfect way of giving your mani a subtle yet stylish makeover.

For a touch of laid-back 3D appeal, the new Tweed shades should be right up your street. Whether you pick the cosy Tweed Mini, the glistening purple Uptown or the golden glitters of Woven Clutch to take nails from day to night, each is jam-packed with enough multi-coloured strands to be worn alone or on top of your favourite base colour.

So are you Team Tweed or Team Leather? No matter which you join, both will provide the perfect additional springtime layer to ensure you put your best finger forward in the coming months.

The new shades will be available from Boots and Superdrug nail bars from Mid-March and will be priced at £6.49.