Rimmel launches new fake tan products with Binky Felstead

28 April 2014
binky-for-rimmel-1

The Made in Chelsea star fronts Rimmel's new Sunshimmer campaign

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

We’ve always had an eye of admiration (if not a twinge of jealousy) for the gorgeous, glowing skin of Made in Chelsea’s Binky Felstead. So, it comes as no surprise that she’s been chosen to head the new Sunshimmer advertising campaign for Rimmel London. As everybody’s favourite bold and bubbly MIC socialite, we’re looking forward to being able to turn down the tango on tanning and opt for a more sophisticated Kings Road glow this summer.

Introducing two new products, the range includes the Rimmel Sunshimmer Pre-Tan Exfoliator , £3.99, that’s enriched with a natural origin Hydra-Oil™ complex. Featuring macadamia and argan oils, it gently exfoliates, helping to remove dead skin cells which in turn leaves skin feeling hydrated, soft and silky-smooth. As a result, you’re left with perfectly prepped pins for up to 24 hours.

Also new to the range is the Rimmel Sunshimmer Instant Tan BB Perfector , £6.99, that delivers all the bronzing benefits of an instant tan alongside the moisturising and evening-out of skin tone that makes us so barmy about BB cream. Finally, we can say sayonara to streaky skin with this new must-have multitasker. Binky chose well.


