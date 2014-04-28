Rimmel launches new fake tan products with Binky Felstead

We’ve always had an eye of admiration (if not a twinge of jealousy) for the gorgeous, glowing skin of Made in Chelsea’s Binky Felstead. So, it comes as no surprise that she’s been chosen to head the new Sunshimmer advertising campaign for Rimmel London. As everybody’s favourite bold and bubbly MIC socialite, we’re looking forward to being able to turn down the tango on tanning and opt for a more sophisticated Kings Road glow this summer.

Introducing two new products, the range includes the Rimmel Sunshimmer Pre-Tan Exfoliator , £3.99, that’s enriched with a natural origin Hydra-Oil™ complex. Featuring macadamia and argan oils, it gently exfoliates, helping to remove dead skin cells which in turn leaves skin feeling hydrated, soft and silky-smooth. As a result, you’re left with perfectly prepped pins for up to 24 hours.