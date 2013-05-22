Rita Ora has the blues

22 May 2013
get-the-gloss-rita-ora-blue-hair-1
Instagram/RitaOra

Rita Ora has transformed her blonde bombshell locks with a blue hue that's more Smurf than chic. Kiran Branch reports

It would seem that Rita Ora is taking heed from bestie Cara Delevingne when it comes to experimenting with her look. While Cara is continuing to delve deeper into more indelible forms of self-expression (she's just had her initials tattooed on her hand, a week after being inked for the first time) Rita has opted for a less permanent change by joining the rainbow brights brigade and replacing her platinum locks with a striking blue hue in an apparent homage to a Smurf (her own admission).

The 22-year old took to Twitter and Instagram yesterday posting snaps of her new blue 'do with the comment: "Today it's smurf day :) #rehearsals #album2 #bluehairday."

With over 66,000 likes on instagram Rita's fans are clearly in favour of her new style, however we can't say we're so enamoured. Kudos for the creativity, but whether it was done by a professional or not, we can't help but think that it looks like a bad DIY job which will forever be a follicular faux pas.

GTG highly recommends booking in with a professional when going for a dramatically different new look - not only will they ensure that the colour looks as flawless as possible (think Kelly Osbourne's pristine purple tresses) but a good colourist will always prioritise keeping your hair as healthy as possible and guide you with advice on maintenance.

Kelly Osbourne's pristine purple tresses

Expert colourist Olyvia Abizadeh  comments, "When done well, rainbow brights can be a fun look especially for the summer and festival season." But she's also quick to wisely point out that it’s a commitment. "It's a very high maintenance look and will definitely need constant attention. If you go for a dramatic contrast as Rita has done, by going from platinum blonde to blue, there is a very good chance your hair will fade to green."

For a look that’s less Smurf-turned-Leprechaun, seek professional help (i.e. an expert colourist, not a therapist) and be sure to maintain your new hue with light, colour-preserving products, such as Daniel Galvin Junior's Organic Head Everyday Shampoo & Conditioner , £4 each, to slow down the fading process.



