Rita Ora has the blues

It would seem that Rita Ora is taking heed from bestie Cara Delevingne when it comes to experimenting with her look. While Cara is continuing to delve deeper into more indelible forms of self-expression (she's just had her initials tattooed on her hand, a week after being inked for the first time) Rita has opted for a less permanent change by joining the rainbow brights brigade and replacing her platinum locks with a striking blue hue in an apparent homage to a Smurf (her own admission).

The 22-year old took to Twitter and Instagram yesterday posting snaps of her new blue 'do with the comment: "Today it's smurf day :) #rehearsals #album2 #bluehairday."

With over 66,000 likes on instagram Rita's fans are clearly in favour of her new style, however we can't say we're so enamoured. Kudos for the creativity, but whether it was done by a professional or not, we can't help but think that it looks like a bad DIY job which will forever be a follicular faux pas.

GTG highly recommends booking in with a professional when going for a dramatically different new look - not only will they ensure that the colour looks as flawless as possible (think Kelly Osbourne's pristine purple tresses) but a good colourist will always prioritise keeping your hair as healthy as possible and guide you with advice on maintenance.