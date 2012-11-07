Mind-altering makeup

From blushers delicately perfumed with rose to tinted moisturisers packed with aroma, make-up infused with mood-boosting scent is a life enhancer.

Make-up artists are wise to this. For Caroline Barnes, whose A-list clients (from Kylie to Cheryl Cole) have seriously stress-inducing schedules, using a product that will make them look better and feel better is a no-brainer. "I adore the effect of rose-scented products," says Caroline. "Instantly they make everyone breathe deeply and drop their shoulders. Clients feel clean, calm and relaxed."

Now chemists and brand creators toil hard to transport wearers of their glosses, tints and balms to olfactory heaven. Why? They never underestimate the shot pleasure derived from a delicious smell. Directly linked to the areas of our brain governing instinct, memory and emotion, smell can have a dynamic effect on our moods and shift us from one state of mind to another.

A product which contains expensive, natural scent, also marks itself out as a truly indulgent purchase. By Terry creator Terry de Gunzberg has always railed against the "standardisation of luxury products" and the heavenly perfume of her beautiful skincare/make-up hybrids only elevate her brand further above the stock artificial scents that dominate some other brands. Aerin Lauder also realised scent was of paramount importance to her eponymous range AERIN. "I kept on saying that I wanted the products to smell really pretty and feminine, so we created a floral infusion with peony, rose and meadow foam." And breathe…

TEN GENIUS PRODUCTS THAT SMELL GREAT TOO

1 Chanel Joues Contraste, £31. Make-up artist Mary Greenwell’s favourite blusher has a great texture, brilliant hues and an "incredible rose smell".