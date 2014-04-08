Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s hair stylist George Northwood opens salon

George Northwood , hair stylist to the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Alexa Chung, has just announced the opening of his first London salon and we can’t wait to book in.

Opening its doors on the 23rd of April, the first Pureology flagship salon will provide some of the best cuts and colours in town thanks to George’s handpicked team of industry professionals and a menu of hair revitalising treatments.

From a bespoke colour and balayage menu to the Herb House Hairspa where clients can have their hair washed with softened water and Pureology’s best sulphate free products on a luxury hair spa bed, it’s sure to be more than just an appointment. It promises to be an experience.

Colour Hot Desks have even been created to give clients the chance to either plug in or switch off thanks to complimentary wifi, plus spaces to read or relax with a healthy snack or fresh raw juice from the tuck shop.

“I wanted to create a salon that accommodates modern women and people with sensitivity to alternative luxury,” says George. “In recent years I have seen a real change in the way that women approach the salon environment. Busy, fashion forward women no longer want long-winded salon services or to spend hours of unproductive time in the salon. They want to come in to a friendly, cool space, look great, have the chance to either work or rest and leave with a smile and a swish.

“With this in mind I wanted to have a salon that takes a fresh approach and actually fits into people’s lifestyles. Getting your hair done shouldn’t feel like a chore.”

We’ll be counting down the days till the 23rd. As Rosie says in this video, ‘Be there or have bad hair.’