Ruuby acquires get-the-look app BeautySpotter.

Beauty concierge and booking app, Ruuby, acquires the UK’s first shop-the-look beauty app, BeautySpotter. in a bid to expand its regional presence and at-home beauty services offering.

Ruuby provides its clients with direct access to the appointment books of a fast expanding network of over 200 hand-picked salons and beauty therapists across London. The acquisition offers Ruuby access to a client base across the wider UK, and the ability to build in a social element to its booking functionality.

Ruuby’s CEO, Venetia Archer says, “The appetite for at-home services continues to grow as app users become accustomed to the on-demand lifestyle. BeautySpotter. has cultivated an effective platform that harnesses the power of personal recommendation, which adds the all important degree of familiarity to the process.”

BeautySpotter. founder, Gemma Bellman remarks that, “the acquisition highlights a booming beauty tech sector in the UK, combining the power of peer-to-peer recommendation with access to a curated shortlist of salons and beauty professionals.”

The first of its kind in the UK, BeautySpotter. was made popular by bringing together beauty professionals, bloggers and buffs alike to share their best beauty triumphs and browse those of others to find their next look before they book or click to buy the products.

The takeover offers Ruuby and its users an exciting opportunity to reach new beauty bookings and recommendations across the UK.

