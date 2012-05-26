Queen of Creams: BB creams

But do they work? Well, that depends. Not all BB creams are equal. I tried about 15 different brands and the results varied widely.

My favourite is unquestionably Nude Magique BB Cream by L’Oréal (£9.99, Boots.com ). It has the appearance of melted vanilla ice cream, white with little black specs, so you can’t imagine how it can possibly give you any cover at all, but it does. It claims to transform on contact with your skin, and after my initial cynicism, I have to admit that it really does work. It evened my skin tone and I swear it made me look younger, which, at 42 is verging on the miraculous. It has 24-hour hydration and SPF12 and is very light, making it perfect for the day. It also didn’t make me shine like a boiled egg, which many of the others did.