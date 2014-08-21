Seaside meets summer in Aerin’s Gardenia Rattan

We all love the seaside in summer - with sun, sand and warm sea air it’s a hedonistic mix guarenteed to turn even the most deep-set of frowns upside down. Aerin’s Gardenia Rattan Eau de Parfum mixes the happy scent of summer with the refreshing breath of sparkling sea spray, for a feminine fragrance that’s warm, light and ultra floral.

Gardenia Rattan captures the spirit of summer with a delicate blend of wet marine notes and white flowers. Gardenia, Tuberose and Tiare Tahiti surround the senses, exuding feminity and a touch of tropical shores, while the rich scent of amber adds a hint of deep sophistiction to a fragrance which mirrors the warming rays of long, light summer evenings.

The bottle and box are a continuation of the idea behind Gardenia Rattan, with bright floral packaging and a beautiful jade green, polished pebble lid offsetting this ultimate scent of summer with elegant ease. If it’s sun, sea and beautiful scents you’re after, Aerin has the answer.

Aerin Gardenia Rattan Eau de Parfum, £85, available to buy online at Selfridges