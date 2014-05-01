Selfridges proves that there’s more to beauty than meets the eye

Prepare to see beauty in a whole new light. Selfridges has launched its Beauty Project, exploring the definition of beauty and what it means in today’s society through interactive activities and thought-provoking debates.

The Beauty Project will focus on six central themes: Men and Beauty, Age and Beauty, Adornment/Extreme Beauty, Global Beauty, Androgyny and Natural Beauty, all of which are illustrated through an un-retouched advertising campaign.

One of our favourite features of the Beauty Project is The Salon. Inspired by French literary and philosophical gatherings in the 17th and 18th century, The Salon will be a space for the public to attend debates and be entertained. With over 100 speakers, including Labour MP Diane Abbott, plastic surgery artist Orlan and former Apprentice contestant Katie Hopkins, The Salon will tackle big questions such as the history of beauty and ugliness (exploring how the conception of being beautiful has changed overtime), why women have such a complicated relationship with the mirror and how to look good at 100 (can there be beauty in old age?).

There will also be exclusive shopping experiences, such as the chance to create your own bespoke fragrance with The Fragrance Lab, who will take your character traits and reactions into consideration, to develop the perfect scent for you. Or head to Jo Malone, where you can watch artists Calm & Collected create one-off personalised boxes in store that you can take home.

Other special features include the Male Grooming section, The Rude Boyz Barber Shop, The Tattoo and Piercing Parlour (including Henna by the world’s fastest henna artist or temporary tattoos from fashion brands for the less brave) and The Travel Shop. Selfridges will also be hosting a Face Gym, where you can give your face a workout to prevent signs of anti-ageing. When you’re all shopped out, head to Selfridges’ Food Halls to find Beauty and the Feast, a selection of good-for-you grub, including sugar-free, gluten-free and dairy-free foods.

For those that can’t make it in-store, don’t worry! Selfridges.com will also be showcasing a series of films by filmmaker Kathryn Ferguson, in which she tackles themes such as north and south divide in beauty attitudes in the UK, the return of natural hair in Afro-Caribbean women and body modification. Who said beauty can’t have brains?

The Beauty Project will run from 1st May to 12th June across all stores in London, Birmingham and Manchester and on selfridges.com