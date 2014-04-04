Sense and Sensitivity: The beauty camouflage that gives you confidence

Looking back over the years since I discovered makeup and skincare, it would be easy to point the finger and accuse me of being vain. In fact, I think a few people have. But while to others it may look like I'm glancing in the mirror yet again to admire my reflection or just can't help myself from looking at my legs, what I'm probably doing is checking for redness, rashes and unsightly bumps and marks.

When I look down at my arms I'm not comparing my tan to those around me; I'm studying the skin tone and analysing whether I'm about to break out in itchy red bumps or whether that patch of redness is just from feeling a bit hot.

It becomes almost obsessive, looking for these signs of irritation; but while being on the alert for new reactions is a necessary habit, feeling self-conscious about remaining marks, blotches and pigmentation from previous sensitivities can be a daily struggle, particularly when the sun comes out and skin is suddenly on show as it has been this week. Long after a reaction has been and gone, a trace of it can be left behind in the form of some kind of hyperpigmentation , which results in a patchwork-like body or face that kills your confidence.

"A skin reaction is usually due to what we call irritant dermatitis; true allergic contact dermatitis is much less common. As a direct result of contact with the culprit, inflammation is triggered," explains Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting. "Those with thin sensitive skin have less effective barrier function so are more susceptible. It's this inflammatory process that can cause post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. The longer the skin is irritated, especially if also exposed to UV, the more likely skin will develop pigmentation. It's also more common in darker skin types."

Makeup, however, can be transformative both for the looks and the mind; good coverage is the difference between wishing you could go about your day with a paper bag over your face and feeling ready to face whatever's thrown at you with a confident smile.

It's exactly that kind of skin confidence that Vichy's Dermablend was created for; high coverage, fragrance-free, non-comodegenic products, designed to hide away flaws and camouflage that which you're not ready for the world to see. The brand's latest video campaign highlights the issue with impressive sensitivity (pun intended, naturally), as women with various skin imperfections take to the camera to reveal what they're covering up, from vitiligo to acne; not only is it inspirational thanks to their fearlessness but encouraging, too, to see what can be achieved with the right tools.

MORE GLOSS: The causes and cures for hyperpigmentation

Whether you're checking the mirror because of rosacea, scars, thread veins or, in my case, the remnants of a reaction from seasons past, the new hard-wearing products from the Dermablend range are nothing short of life-changing. Adding to the existing pan stick and fluid foundation is the new Corrective Compact Cream Foundation , £22.50, which is creamy in texture and supreme in staying power; a more compact Corrective Stick , £15; and, my personal favourite, a super smooth Total Body Corrective Foundation , £29.75.