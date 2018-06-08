Why your Shellac manicure is about to get even better

The term ‘game changer’ is thrown around a lot in the beauty industry in particular, but if any cosmetic invention deserves the crown of this celebrity noun, it’s CND Shellac . The original gel manicure brand launched its innovative, hardy, shiny, instantly drying and long lasting professional manicure system back in 2010, and we’ve been enjoying fortnight long flawless manis ever since.

Fast forward eight years and CND has polished up its original Shellac act to roll out an update of the original polish. Shellac Luxe looks set to make the gel manicure process even more convenient and covetable, and here’s how…

It’s a speedier manicure

Rather than a three step manicure (with time under the lamp after each coat), Shellac Luxe is a two polish treatment. In the same manner as a CND Vinylux manicure (a seven day polish that I’d highly recommend if you’re on a gel manicure fast), there’s no base coat involved, just a colour polish and high gloss topcoat. This looks set to make a lunchtime salon dash even quicker, without affecting longevity or results- the finish is reportedly as glossy as the original and polish should last you at least 14 days.